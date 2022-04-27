Greater Victoria musicians hit the road to cure pandemic blues

Rehearsals are underway in Greater Victoria, and going well as Current Swell prepares for its North American tour in May when fellow local musician Jesse Roper fills in on guitar. (Current Swell/Facebook) Rehearsals are underway in Greater Victoria, and going well as Current Swell prepares for its North American tour in May when fellow local musician Jesse Roper fills in on guitar. (Current Swell/Facebook)

Jesse Roper is itching to get on the road.

“I don’t even need any money, just get me out there,” the Metchosin singer-songwriter said.

Luckily Victoria indie rock band Current Swell has a tour on deck next month and Roper gets to fill in on guitar.

“I’m going to open the shows, too, so it’s the best gig … I can just get on the stage and stay on it all night,” Roper told Black Press Media.

Current Swell has released seven albums, including their latest, Demos ‘16, released in 2020, while Roper has four out, the latest of which is Access to Infinity, with another underway and set for release this year. Currently, the artists and friends are filling days rehearsing and preparing for the coming road trip.

The 2022 North American Tour includes 10 gigs in 10 days starting May 5 in Kingston, Ont., dipping into U.S. venues, then wrapping in London, Ont. May 15.

It’s a saving grace, at least for Roper who genuinely craves live performance and was starting to get loopy and a little frustrated, with not much lined up so far this summer.

“If I was mega popular all over the world it would be easier,” he said, noting more than just artists suffered during pandemic shutdowns. Agents also didn’t have much work for two years.

“Those people are trying to get their biggest bands out first and I’m not that on anybody’s list.”

Roper does have one coming show at The Waverley Hotel in Cumberland May 28. Visit jesseroper.ca for tickets.

Locally, Current Swell performs at Tilt at the Phillips Backyard in Victoria this July. Visit currentswell.com for details.

Greater VictoriaLive musicWest Shore