Guitar talent sourced worldwide lands on Vancouver Island stages later this month. (Courtesy International Guitar Night)

Guitar talent sourced worldwide lands on Vancouver Island stages later this month. (Courtesy International Guitar Night)

Guitarists bring international licks to Vancouver Island stages

3 Island shows include UVic, Nanaimo and Cowichan

A fresh and exciting lineup of talented artists land in Saanich as International Guitar Night kicks off an Island tour at the Farquhar at the University of Victoria, Jamie Cassels Centre later this month.

Performers Stephanie Jones of Australia, Jesus Guerrero of Spain, Canadian Jocelyn Gould and Itamar Erez of Israel bring their guitars and talents to promise a good time.

International Guitar Night marks several firsts this year, according to founder Brian Gore

“Our very first guitarist from Australia, our first Juno award winner, and the first player from Andalucia. Combine these elements with Gypsy Jazz and you’ve got the makings of a mind blowing musical extravaganza,” Gore said in a news release.

Gould is passionate about the tradition of jazz guitar, citing Grant Green, Kenny Burrell, Wes Montgomery and Joe Pass as primary influences.

That passion for music began at a very young age. Both of her parents played guitar, and she learned piano and voice from her father, who was an elementary school music teacher.

Jones is an active soloist and chamber musician currently based in Germany who recently finished her masters and is studying classical guitar performance with Thomas Müller-Pering at the prestigious University of Music Franz Liszt.

Guerrero started playing guitar at 11 and his natural virtuosity with the instrument and musical creativity have led to him to be one of the most sought-after figures of the current flamenco scene.

READ ALSO: How to help your money grow in 2023 against a backdrop of economic uncertainty

Erez – a faculty member at the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra School Of Music – blends the delicateness of Middle Eastern music, the freedom found in jazz, and the passion of flamenco to create a distinct sound. As a composer, he has written for various chamber ensembles and groups as well as numerous pieces for the classical guitar and is currently working on new material for his next CD.

Newcomers and returning veterans of the tour will collaborate their unique styles together to create an unforgettable series of performances. The audience can expect to enjoy a mosaic of classical guitar, modern fingerstyle, flamenco, jazz, gypsy jazz stylings and so much more.

The artists perform a series of concerts Island-wide. International Guitar Night lands at UVic on Jan. 25, Cowichan Performing Arts Centre in Duncan on Jan. 26 and the Port Theatre in Nanaimo on Jan. 27.

Get UVic tickets at 250-721-8480 or visit tickets.uvic.ca.

Visit internationalguitarnight.com for more info and a taste of the music.

christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@oakbaynews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

EntertainmentUVic

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sheriff: No foul play in ‘Avengers’ star snow tractor injury

Just Posted

Local Coast Salish artist Dylan Thomas designed the downtown summer banners for 2021 and 2022. (Courtesy of the City of Victoria)
Victoria’s summer banner program now accepting applications

Oak Bay Marine Group owns and operates Oak Bay Marina (pictured), North Saanich Marina, Ladysmith Marina and Pedder Bay RV Resort and Marina in Metchosin as well as several restaurants. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay Marine Group marks 60 years with national corporate culture award

Guitar talent sourced worldwide lands on Vancouver Island stages later this month. (Courtesy International Guitar Night)
Guitarists bring international licks to Vancouver Island stages

Strong winds are in the forecast for much of coastal B.C. in the next couple of days. (Photo by Bob Orchard)
Bomb cyclone triggers wind warning for Vancouver Island, Sunshine Coast