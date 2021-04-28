Market, food vendors return to Victoria’s Inner Harbour this weekend

Unlike in 2018, masks will be mandatory for merchants and artisans setting up on the Inner Harbour Lower Causeway this spring and summer. The waterfront marketplace opens May 1. (Courtesy Greater Victoria Harbour Authority)

The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA) is doing its part to bring life back to the Lower Causeway.

With a half-sized roster and physical distancing and other health safety protocols in place, the Inner Harbour will host a variety of artisans, food vendors and Songhees Nation traditional artists between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily starting May 1 .

Ian Robertson, CEO for the harbour authority, said the relaunch will help energize the tourism hub amid the pandemic, after full closure for 2020.

“Thanks to the work between our team and Island Health, as well as a year of understanding how this virus spreads, we have found a way to restructure the activation of this space for this summer,” Robertson said in a release.

Up to 23 vendors and artisans will be spaced around the three sides of the Lower Causeway through Sept. 12, offering products ranging from handmade jewelry and artwork to lemonade and mini donuts. All vendors are required to wear masks.

Jewelry artisan Mike Hill, who has sold his pieces on the harbour for 20 years, is excited and appreciative for the opportunity to return after an uncertain year.

“I look forward to seeing all the folks who come down and support the local artists,” he said.

Food trucks will gradually begin setting up at Ship Point in conjunction with the daily marketplace, and Explore Songhees will expand its cultural tourism offerings through the summer on both the Lower Causeway and Ship Point. Details will be announced later this spring.

For more information, visit gvha.ca.

