Peter Puffin’s Whale Tales is coming to the Sidney/North Saanich library Aug. 4 for a free outdoor concert. (Courtesy Peter Puffin’s Whale Tales/Facebook)

Peter Puffin’s Whale Tales is coming to the Sidney/North Saanich library Aug. 4 for a free outdoor concert. (Courtesy Peter Puffin’s Whale Tales/Facebook)

Peter Puffin’s Whale Tales bringing free kids concert to Sidney library

The Aug. 4 concert starts at 10:30 a.m.

Juno Award Winning Peter Puffin’s Whale Tales is coming to the Sidney/North Saanich library on Aug. 4

The free interactive concert is empowering, uplifting, and fun, according to a release, and features songs and stories celebrating Mother Nature, great attitudes, laughing out loud and being kind.

The free concert is interactive, with kids and adults alike encouraged to pickup a percussion instrument and join in.

The concert will be held outside on the library lawn starting at 10:30 a.m., and audience members are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket and dress for the weather. No registration is required in advance.

READ MORE: Marriott hotel proposal announced for Victoria International Airport land in Sidney

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater Victoria Public LibrarySaanich Peninsula

Previous story
Teenage theatre troupe bringing Grease to Sidney with outdoor shows

Just Posted

Peter Puffin’s Whale Tales is coming to the Sidney/North Saanich library Aug. 4 for a free outdoor concert. (Courtesy Peter Puffin’s Whale Tales/Facebook)
Peter Puffin’s Whale Tales bringing free kids concert to Sidney library

VicPD is asking for the public’s help in locating missing teen Shirita “Simone” Beans. (Courtesy of VicPD)
MISSING: VicPD seek help locating missing Indigenous teen

Langford Fire Rescue responded to a small fire outside Millstream Elementary School early Saturday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Fire crews make quick work of Langford school fire

Triple Threat Performing Arts Society will be putting on several performances of Grease in August in Sidney. (Courtesy Triple Threat Performing Arts Society/Facebook)
Teenage theatre troupe bringing Grease to Sidney with outdoor shows