PHOTOS: Who let the dogs out? Esquimalt did at Pet-A-Palooza

Dogs and their owners got a little more than just a walk in the park at Pet-A-Palooza in Esquimalt on Saturday.
The two-day event had dozens of local business vendors and organizations set up in tents at Bullen Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday featured a Victoria Humane Society Adopt-a-thon, puppy races and dog yoga. The centre of the park also had a pool party in case the pups needed to cool off. Several food trucks are on-site at Pet-A-Palooza for when owners need some chow.
The event continues Sunday, running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Among the events for the second day are French and English bulldog races, corgi races and more puppy yoga.
Do you have a story tip? Email: jake.romphf@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.