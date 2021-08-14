PHOTOS: Who let the dogs out? Esquimalt did at Pet-A-Palooza

Pet-A-Palooza attracted lots of dogs and their owners to Bullen Park in Esquimalt on Aug. 14. The two-day event continues on Sunday. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) Pet-A-Palooza attracted lots of dogs and their owners to Bullen Park in Esquimalt on Aug. 14. The two-day event continues on Sunday. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) Pet-A-Palooza attracted lots of dogs and their owners to Bullen Park in Esquimalt on Aug. 14. The two-day event continues on Sunday. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) Pet-A-Palooza attracted lots of dogs and their owners to Bullen Park in Esquimalt on Aug. 14. The two-day event continues on Sunday. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) Pet-A-Palooza attracted lots of dogs and their owners to Bullen Park in Esquimalt on Aug. 14. The two-day event continues on Sunday. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) Pet-A-Palooza attracted lots of dogs and their owners to Bullen Park in Esquimalt on Aug. 14. The two-day event continues on Sunday. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) Pet-A-Palooza attracted lots of dogs and their owners to Bullen Park in Esquimalt on Aug. 14. The two-day event continues on Sunday. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) Pet-A-Palooza attracted lots of dogs and their owners to Bullen Park in Esquimalt on Aug. 14. The two-day event continues on Sunday. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) Pet-A-Palooza attracted lots of dogs and their owners to Bullen Park in Esquimalt on Aug. 14. The two-day event continues on Sunday. (Jake Romphf/News Staff) Pet-A-Palooza attracted lots of dogs and their owners to Bullen Park in Esquimalt on Aug. 14. The two-day event continues on Sunday. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

Dogs and their owners got a little more than just a walk in the park at Pet-A-Palooza in Esquimalt on Saturday.

The two-day event had dozens of local business vendors and organizations set up in tents at Bullen Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday featured a Victoria Humane Society Adopt-a-thon, puppy races and dog yoga. The centre of the park also had a pool party in case the pups needed to cool off. Several food trucks are on-site at Pet-A-Palooza for when owners need some chow.

The event continues Sunday, running from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Among the events for the second day are French and English bulldog races, corgi races and more puppy yoga.

READ: Esquimalt High student lone Canadian in international fisheries program

Do you have a story tip? Email: jake.romphf@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

DogsEsquimalt