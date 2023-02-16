Saanich filmmaker an audience favourite in the 29th Victoria Film Festival

Arnold Lim, centre, behind the scenes of feature film All-in Madonna in 2019. (Patrick Coble/Blue Lake Films Ltd.)

A local filmmaker is among the winners as the Victoria Film Festival returned to in-person shows.

The VFF filled the void since 2020 with streaming options but brought audiences back together for the 29th event that closed Feb. 12.

“To bring our world back around, you will find more filmmakers attending their films and sharing their experiences,” Kathy Kay wrote in the welcome note of the festival guide that outlined when and where to find films.

For 10 days, people filled venues from whale watching vessels to theatres to watch scores of pieces crafted worldwide.

READ ALSO: Saanich filmmaker scores critical funding for passion project Obscura

The audiences spoke and Saanich filmmaker Arnold Lim earned accolades for I Am Arnold – named audience favourite short film. The short follows a Korean-Canadian boy as he struggles adapting to his new life after moving with his single mother to a small, rural B.C. community.

Lim is already an award-winning director, producer, photojournalist and executive producer of the Black Press Video Networks. Known for his work on All-in Madonna, The Cameraman and Godhead, his films have screened internationally including at the Toronto International Film Festival and has programmed for film festivals including the Vancouver Asian Film Festival and previous Victoria Film Festivals.

Driving Madeleine, by Christian Carion earned audience favourite feature.

Other winners announced Feb 12 include: The Eight Mountains by Felix van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch as best feature film; best Canadian feature went to Viking by Stephane Lafleur; The Temple by Alain Fournier was named best short animation ($500 prize); Sam Now by Reed Harkness earned the best documentary nod; I Like Movies by Chandler Levack was named best Canadian first feature ($1,000 prize) and

Bones of Crows by Marie Clements earned the cultural currents award ($1,000 prize).

christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

@van_reeuwyk

christine.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Entertainment