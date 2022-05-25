Sooke Philharmonic’s final concerts a mix of timely classics

The Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra’s upcoming concerts in Sooke and Metchosin feature the works of three beloved composers that need no introduction for lovers of classical music.

The orchestra will perform Holst’s Somerset Rhapsody, op. 21, Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto in A, K622, and Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8 in G, op. 88, marking the final concert for the first full season with live performances since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Mozart concerto will feature up-and-coming clarinetist Alex Chernata, a finalist in the SPO Don Chrysler Concerto Competition several years ago, SPO conductor Yariv Aloni said in a media release.

“The three selections offer a wonderful soundtrack to celebrate the coming of summer,” Aloni said.

“Holst’s Rhapsody invokes the gentle, rollicking English countryside. The great clarinet concerto is one of the last pieces Mozart wrote before his death, and Dvorak’s Symphony No. 8 conveys the composer’s love for Bohemian folk music, snippets of which are dotted throughout this fun and lively piece.

“The Dvorak selection is an especially fitting choice to mark the conclusion of the 2021/2022 season, which saw our return to live performances, “Dvorak dedicated his eighth symphony to those who supported music and the arts. We offer this uplifting music as thanks to our loyal audience.”

The concert in Metchosin takes place at St. Mary of the Incarnation at 4125 Metchosin Rd. on June 11 at 7:30 p.m.

The performance in Sooke gets underway on June 12 at 2:30 p.m. at the Sooke Community Hall at 2037 Sheilds Rd.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and students, and free for those under 18. Buy tickets at Little Vienna Bakery and Pharmasave Sooke, on sookephil.ca, or at the door.

ALSO READ: Islands Folk Festival back in Cowichan boasting big lineup



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommunityEntertainment