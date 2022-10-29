The annual Victoria International Jewish Film Festival will play at Vic Theater Nov. 1-6

The Victoria Jewish International Film Festival will run this year from Nov. 1 – 6 with both in-person screenings and online showings.
The festival is guided by the idea of tikkun olam which is Hebrew for “repair of the world” and aims to increase community connections with Jewish themes through cinema.
This year’s festival is free of charge and will have inclusive viewing opportunities to help increase the number of people who can attend.
In-person events will feature five films and one family program which will include live music and snacks celebrating Jewish and Middle Eastern cuisine.
On Nov. 6, the festival will feature a short comedy film as well as a storyteller, balloon-twisting and crafts.
For more information visit vijff.ca.
