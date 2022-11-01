This day in history: Sistine Chapel ceiling opens to public

On November 1, 1512. The breathtaking series of ceiling frescoes were painted by Renaissance artist Michelangelo Buonarroti over the span of four years and opened to the public.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Art

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Taylor Swift announces 27-date US stadium tour in 2023

Just Posted

Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash argues a call during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Basketball legend Steve Nash fired as Nets coach after poor start, more controversy

Friends of Mount Douglas Park Society president Darrell Wick plants trees alongside volunteers during a 2020 tree appreciation event in Saanich. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich promotes natural intelligence with tree planting event

Chan Hon Goh will lead her ambassador program aimed at increasing access to ballet in Victoria on Nov. 6. (Black Press Media file photo)
Prima ballerina Chan Hon Goh brings ambassador program to Victoria

The annual mushroom show is Sunday, Nov. 6 at the St. Luke Anglican Church, 3821 Cedar Hill Cross Rd. (Courtesy South Vancouver Island Mycological Society)
Mushroom enthusiasts hope drought, rain bring out unusual Vancouver Island fungi