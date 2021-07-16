Travel to the Arctic this Saturday from the comfort of your home

Trio of award-winning films about Canada’s north stream free on YouTube on July 17

Anyone can take a trip to the Arctic on Saturday as a powerful trio of award-winning films airs free for Parks Canada Day.

With the Canadian Arctic closed to most travel for almost two years, artist Cory Trepanier and Parks Canada present everyone – everywhere – the opportunity to explore six of Canada’s most remote Arctic National Parks: Ivvavik, Sirmilik, Auyuittuq, Aulavik, Tuktut Nogait and Quttinirpaaq.

Over the course of more than a decade, Trepanier has travelled 60,000 km, through six national parks and 16 Inuit communities creating more than 100 oil paintings and three documentary films along the way.

With the trio of films, viewers can experience Indigenous culture, encounter majestic wildlife, meet some of the great people of this land, and be drawn closer to this fragile world, that is rapidly changing.

The president and chief executive officer for Parks Canada is excited to invite viewers around the globe to discover inspiring stories and landscapes of northern Canada.

“From the comfort of their homes, they will be able to embark on an Arctic adventure and learn about the significance of these far-reaching national parks, including the histories, cultures, and contributions of Inuit,” Hillman said.

The films are free for anyone to watch, those who register are entered to win a framed Trepanier “Along the Ice” canvas giclee reproduction from Auyuittuq National Park worth $250. Register here.

The free release is also supported by Destination Canada and Northwest Territories Tourism.

