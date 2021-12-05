Victoria On Stage Musical Theatre Society hosts its annual holiday concert in a streamed format Dec. 17 to 19. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Victoria On Stage Musical Theatre Society hosts its annual holiday concert in a streamed format Dec. 17 to 19. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Victoria musical theatre group stages free Christmas show – Santa shoutouts for a fee

For $15 online viewers can submit up to three names for an on-screen shout-out

Santa and Mrs. Claus make a streamed visit to households across the region as part of the Victoria On Stage Musical Theatre Society (VOS) holiday concert.

The interactive Home For The Holidays With VOS returns to homes across Greater Victoria, inviting the whole family to sing, dance and laugh along with the jolly couple and everyone’s favourite elf, Elfie. This year, Elfie invited his sister Elfilina and other surprise guests for the festive celebration.

READ ALSO: Victoria’s Blue Bridge Theatre Society puts Roxy up for sale

VOS is a non-profit organization that aims to bring quality live musical theatre to the region while providing aspiring singers and performers a platform to develop and display their talents.

For $15 per household, viewers can submit up to three names for a special on-screen shout-out from Santa himself. The cost includes an e-card from the gang at the North Pole. Deadline for registration is Dec. 10.

The free Home For The Holidays musical production with Santa and Mrs. Claus streams Dec. 17, 18 and 19. Visit vostheatre.ca to register and receive the streaming link.

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Arts and EntertainmentLive theatre

Previous story
Sidney Concert Band rings in the Christmas season with SHOAL Centre show

Just Posted

Pacific FC beat Forge FC for the first time in their history in the final of the Canadian Premier League playoffs. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Pacific FC win Canadian Premier League title in shock upset

Indigenous individuals aged 15 to 24 make up more than one-sixth (almost 17 per cent) of Canada’s total Indigenous population. (Black Press Media File)
Youth make up 17 per cent of the Indigenous population in Greater Victoria

The West Shore RCMP is looking to double its restorative justice referrals. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore RMCP looking to double number of restorative justice cases it handles

Laurel Collins is the NDP MP for Victoria. (Courtesy Laurel Collins campaign)
MP says throne speech leaves Victorians in the dark for a sustainable economy