5 reasons to have this Saanich Recreation pass in your wallet!

Whether you enjoy the camaraderie of a fitness class or the solitude of lane swimming, a fun family swim or a turn about the rink, your Continuous Access Pass gives you easy access to the programs you want.

If you think of your preferred recreation or fitness activity, what comes to mind?

Now, would you engage in that activity more if it were easier to participate? If – like most of us! – the answer is yes, then it’s time to check out Saanich Recreation’s Continuous Access Pass.

A new-and-improved version of the former Access Pass, the new version is even easier to use, with changes informed by recreation users themselves.

With Saanich Recreation, no matter where you are in the municipality, you know a welcoming space to build health, wellness and community connections is never far away.

Here’s a look at 4 reasons this Pass needs to be in your wallet:

It opens the door to so many activities: Whether you enjoy the solitude of lane swimming or the camaraderie of a fitness class, a fun family swim or a turn about the rink with your hockey stick, your Continuous Access Pass gives you easy access to the programs you want. Add basic yoga, pickleball, the weight rooms and more to the mix and you’ll soon see how the pass gives you access to drop-in and reserved drop-in programs every day of the week across Saanich’s four recreation centres! It’s affordable: While you can still pay for a single admission if you choose, or get a slightly reduced rate for a 10-time pass, you’ll enjoy considerable savings with your Continuous Access Pass. Unlimited access to all those activities is just $40 monthly for adults or $30 monthly for those 60+ and students 19+. Children and youth age 5 to 18 are just $20 monthly and Families – up to two adults and up to four children/youth living in the same household are $80. For added savings, buy online with the code PASS21 and save $10 on your first month! It’s easy: One of the biggest changes that’s come with the transition to the Continuous Access Pass is the automatic monthly renewal, either to a credit card or a bank withdrawal. No more wondering if and when it’s time to purchase a new pass! At the same time, the renewal can be easily stopped at any time. (Need a little extra help? Find an instruction manual here that shares how to buy a pass online.) It boosts your health and wellness: One thing the pandemic has demonstrated so clearly is our need to feel connected – to people and our community. With Saanich Recreation, no matter where you are in the municipality, you know a welcoming space to build those connections is never far away. With your Continuous Access Pass in hand, try new activities, boost your fitness level and support your mental health, in an inviting, community space.

To learn more about Saanich’s Continuous Access Pass, click here or call or drop by your local recreation centre. To browse the many classes and drop-in sessions on offer near you, check out the drop-in schedules here.

Familiesrecreation