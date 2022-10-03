6 Popular Window Design Ideas to Complement Your Modern Home Design

Replacing your windows is a great way to uplift your home’s curb appeal and give it a trendy, modern touch. Additionally, some of the most popular contemporary window designs are energy-efficient and let in a lot of natural light.

Modern windows in Victoria are usually large units with core principles that include simplicity, minimalism, and practicality. In design, this means straight lines, natural textures, and neutral colours. Think modest, unadorned windows.

If you are planning a home renovation and want windows that give your home a modern touch, keep reading to discover what window design ideas you should opt for!

1. Get coloured frames

Coloured window frames will immediately enhance the beauty of your home and give it a stylish feel.

When choosing a colour for your window frames, you should keep in mind that it needs to match or blend in with the overall aesthetics of your home.

Cold colours, such as green, blue, purple, and gray, are recommended to bring a modern feel to your house appearance. But do keep in mind that painting your windows in different colours in and out would be a great idea to complement not only the exterior but the interior as well.

2. Choose the right window style

Two of the most common window designs in Victoria BC, are casement and double-hung units. Among these two, side-hinged, outward swing casement windows are an excellent choice for a modern home design.

These windows are usually available in Vinyl, a popular material to fit modern homes that demand little maintenance but have a gorgeous look. Moreover, modern casement windows allow good ventilation, provide much natural light and significantly improve house security.

To make your house stand out and turn your traditional home into a modern one, choose new windows that exude style.

3. Install floor-to-ceiling windows

One of the characteristics of modern windows is that they allow a large amount of natural light in, making your indoors appear spacious. Floor-to-ceiling windows combine the inside of your home with the outside, allowing an unobstructed view of the landscape.

These windows go well with sliding glass doors and give your home a nice stylish touch.

4. Look for energy-efficient windows

You’ll find energy-efficient windows in almost all modern homes in Canada, as homeowners nowadays are trying to reduce energy costs.

Large floor-to-ceiling windows mean more glass, so make sure you opt for multi-pane windows to add extra insulation and Low-E glass coating to reduce the amount of UV and infrared light from the sun.

5. Keep the hardware minimum

You must have heard that less is more. When choosing the hardware, try to keep it minimal. Once again, casement windows are a great choice to achieve a modern look. Their fold-away cranks offer a subtle look and practicality.

6. Consider the window trim

Evaluate what kind of interior trim will help you accomplish your desired modern style. Light- or dark-coloured painted trim is typically suggested for contemporary window designs. While charcoal black trim can add depth and dimension to a room, white trim exudes an air of cleanliness and freshness.

The same can be said for modern exterior window trims. Thick and dark trims create a flashy frame encircling the large panes of glass.

Final thoughts

You can turn your traditional home into a modern one with new windows that exude style. To make your house stand out in the area, select from a variety of contemporary window types. And while installing casement windows with neutral tones and simple hardware is a great option, consult with your local window experts in Victoria to find the best windows that work best for your house design.

