Bril Reviews – Portable UV Light Toothbrush Sterilizer for Oral Hygiene?

It is important to brush regularly to maintain dental hygiene. At the same time, many people keep changing their toothbrushes from time to time, and very few care about sterilizing their toothbrushes. However, the truth is not sterilizing your toothbrush will increase the risk of dental and gum infections. As the toothbrush is kept in the washroom, it may get contaminated by germs in the moist air and insects. Washing the toothbrush after each use in tap water is not enough. To sterilize the toothbrush, you will need a suitable device. Try Bril- a unique UV Light Toothbrush Sterilizer to ensure your toothbrush remains free of germs and pathogens.

What is Bril UV Toothbrush Sterilizer?

Bril is an of its kind portable and effective UV light toothbrush sterilizer with which you can make your toothbrush germ and contaminant free before every single use. The device takes a few minutes to sterilize toothbrushes. It can be charged using the included USB cable. The device is quite small and can be attached to the bathroom mirror with ease.

The advantages of using Bril

Bril is a device that brings you several advantages for disinfecting toothbrushes.

After charging the device once, you can keep on using it for approx a month. The LED indicator shows the charging status. So you will not have to charge it frequently.

It uses ultraviolet light that can kill many types of microorganisms and germs on your toothbrush easily.

The device is simple to use. All you need to do is insert the toothbrush head into it. Using the device is so simple even non-tech-savvy people can use it easily.

The company offers a money-back guarantee for a month. This should be good enough for skeptical buyers.

As the device is compact, you can carry it anywhere. You can take it on vacations, and as the charge stays for weeks, you need not worry even if you are far from home.

No chemical or allergen is used for disinfecting your toothbrush.

UV light sterilization ensures no pathogens are there on the toothbrush bristles, and every time you can evade intaking pathogens and germs. By using the device, you can reduce your risk of contracting gum and dental infections to an extent. So, it can help in keeping medical expenses in check.

You need not spend much time cleaning the device.

The pricing is decent, and when you buy it in bulk, the per-unit price comes down significantly.

There is no cartridge or refill involved. You just need to recharge the device once it runs out of power.

It comes in a few colors, so you can buy several units for all your family members.

It comes with a magnet, so you can attach it to the mirror in the washroom. This ensures you do not lose or misplace it easily.

The majority of buyer reviews posted online are positive.

Is it better than other toothbrush disinfection methods?

The answer is yes. There are people who resort to traditional methods to sterilize toothbrushes. However, those methods are not always easy or fully effective.

You can kill some germs and bacteria by dipping the toothbrush in hot water and using salt. However, this is still not as good as using the UV light sterilization method. Besides, making hot water every time you want to clean the toothbrush can be troublesome. Dipping the toothbrush in a mouthwash or similar disinfecting fluids can work, but that is not exactly quick and can prove to be both costly and cumbersome for the users.

Bril offers much better performance than these methods for disinfecting toothbrushes. The company says the device offers you 360 Degrees of Maximum Sterilization. However, you should clean the used toothbrush in water and let its bristles dry before putting it inside the device for maximum efficacy.

Who can use the device?

Ideally, Bril can be used by anyone aware of dental hygiene. It is suited for people using manual and electronic toothbrushes. It can also be used to clean junior toothbrushes well. You can use it to keep your toothbrush free of most germs and pathogens around the clock. Bril is also suited for people who suffer from dental and gum infections quite frequently. It can kill germs that lead to ailments and conditions like cavities and gingivitis.

The usage method

First, you need to press a button to open the Bril container.

Put the toothbrush head into place.

Keep it inside for 3 minutes, and the UV sterilization process will be done.

Then you can take the toothbrush out and use it.

How much does it cost?

Bril costs $29.99 per unit with additional shipping charges. However, by buying three units at once, you pay only $19.99 per unit. For a 5-unit set, per piece cost boils down to $17.99. When you buy eight units, the per-piece price is down to only $15.00. So, families with many members should buy it in bulk. For bulk buying, US shipping is offered free of cost. However, the company says you can buy it only on its website. The company has a 30-day refund offer in place to assure first-time buyers.

How safe is it?

The brand selling Bril says it is safe for daily usage. The device does not come with any chemicals. The UV light disinfection method is powerful, and it has been used in many commercial setups for the same purpose for years.

Summing it up

It is true that a small number of people pay importance to sterilizing their toothbrushes even though they are otherwise particular about oral hygiene. Bril is a unique and effective device for sterilizing toothbrushes that works better than other methods to disinfect toothbrushes. It uses tried and tested UV-C ray sterilization which disinfects toothbrushes from all angles, as per the company claims. The process takes a little time, and the device stays charged for a month, on average. It is compact and simple to use. As for the cost, the company has kept it within limits. You save more when you buy more than one unit. The refund offer is there too. Overall, there is no reason not to try it.