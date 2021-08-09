Chiara (right) with her host sister Kaitlyn and host dad Ron Fraser. The Saanich International Student Program is looking for a few more families to host students this fall.

Chiara (right) with her host sister Kaitlyn and host dad Ron Fraser. The Saanich International Student Program is looking for a few more families to host students this fall.

Bring the world into your home this fall!

Saanich families: host an international student to enrich your life, and theirs

The Saanich International Student Program still needs a few more families to host students this fall. Welcoming a young traveller into your home is an enriching adventure with plenty of perks — just ask Chiara, an international student from Italy who studied in Saanich in the spring of 2021.

“Hosting a student means bringing the world in your house, learning about a different culture, but it is also about sharing your own culture and traditions to the student, seeing different things from new perspectives and appreciating the variety that the world offers everyday and everywhere,” she says.

Chiara is back in Italy now, but her bond with Vancouver Island and her host family is still strong.

“My experience in Canada, in the gorgeous city of Sidney in Vancouver Island, made me realize that my home is not only where I was born, my home is wherever my heart is. And I left part of it there, where I felt loved every day by my friends and by my host family.”

Hosts welcome students at the end of August, 2021, and receive $975 per month in remuneration. Students come for various stay lengths, ranging from three months to a full school year, with some staying longer to graduate. The program is looking for more host families living in School District 63, north of Broadmead Village, so students can make the commute to Claremont Secondary in Cordova Bay, Stelly’s Secondary in Saanichton or Parkland Secondary in North Saanich.

FURTHER READING: Host an international high school student this fall!

A once-in-a-lifetime experience

Host families are welcomed in all shapes, ages and sizes, from young families to retirees. The international students come from 20 countries around the world and are typically between 15 and 18 years old. Hosts are expected to support students with a private, furnished bedroom, three nutritious meals each day plus snacks, and inclusion in family life and activities.

“Hosting a student makes you realize how beautiful the world is and gives a once-in-a-lifetime experience to both the host family and the student,” Chiara says. “So people who are reading this article, yes, you should host a student and I can guarantee that you will be glad to have brought the world in your home because the world.. is such a beautiful place.”

Reach out for a no-commitment consultation to find out more, and chat with an expert to see if your family would be a good fit. Email homestay@saanichschools.ca or reach out online at studyinsaanich.ca/host-interest. To see what students and host families have accomplished in previous years, follow the Saanich International Student Program on Facebook and Instagram.

EducationFamiliesSaanich Peninsula

 

International student Chiara (left) with her host sister Kaitlyn. Email homestay@saanichschools.ca or reach out online at studyinsaanich.ca/host-interest to host an international student this fall!

International student Chiara (left) with her host sister Kaitlyn. Email homestay@saanichschools.ca or reach out online at studyinsaanich.ca/host-interest to host an international student this fall!

Most Read

Previous story
5 ways to do more with less water in your garden this summer!
Next story
Bathing the senses: Finding calm in a forest connection

Just Posted

Michael Bolstler stands among blackberry brambles at Christmas Hill Nature Sanctuary. (Photo courtesy of Heather Bolstler)
A mighty heart and a formidable hill: Saanich man contributed to Christmas Hill before his passing

Arlene Wetherell won nearly $200,000 on a lotto ticket bought in April. (Photo courtesy BC Lottery Corporation)
Victoria resident discovers $200,000 lottery windfall three months later

A map lays out the groundwork for the Nature Trails Society’s proposed trail and existing trails. (Map courtesy of Nature Trails Society)
Nature Trail Society seeks pathway connections through Greater Victoria

Passengers on two recent flights through the Victoria International Airport may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 exposures reported on two flights through Victoria