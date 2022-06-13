The Royal Bay area is the perfect place to lead a healthy, active lifestyle.

The Royal Bay area is the perfect place to lead a healthy, active lifestyle.

Effortless + elegant condo living arrives in Royal Bay

New project is the first to bring condos to this unique, tranquil area

Imagine living in a graceful, finely crafted condominium set amid beautiful greenways, with biking and walking trails and full range of nearby amenities all within view of the Island’s stunning coastline.

The opportunity to make this dream-worthy lifestyle your reality will soon be available in ELIZA at Royal Bay, a project brought to you by Pacific Capital Real Estate Group.

Specializing in residential, light industrial, and retail projects located across B.C., Alberta, and Washington State; PCRE Group is an award-winning, privately held real estate company that has developed thousands of properties since it was first established in 2003.

Today, the team is excited to bring ELIZA condominiums to the West Shore’s Royal Bay community. With one and two bedroom homes finished in elegant West Coast modern style, ELIZA is the first opportunity for condo living in the growing Royal Bay neighbourhood.

Here, you can enjoy tranquil beaches and parks just outside your front door, along with brand new schools and convenient access to The Commons—a vibrant new retail village located in the heart of Royal Bay. Boasting more than 76,000 sq. ft. of retail space with great places to shop and eat, The Commons is anchored by Quality Foods, Cascadia Liquor and Pure Pharmacy.

In addition to beautiful homes and fantastic retail attractions, Royal Bay is also the confirmed location for the Royal BC Museum Collections & Research building. This museum branch will be the central repository for all of British Columbia’s historical treasures, with some public access to displays.

The Royal Bay area offers ocean adventures just steps from your door.

Designed to take full advantage of the area’s stunning natural landscape, this master-planned community offers a unique opportunity for exceptional everyday living suited to every stage of life, whether you’re raising a family or savouring your golden years.

From nearby beach access and coastal forest trails to roadside farm stands, sports facilities, and the city of Victoria just a short drive away; ELIZA at Royal Bay offers everything you need to live a rich, active West Coast lifestyle many can only dream about.

With so much to offer and only 58 homes coming available this summer, register now for priority access.

