Longevity Activator Reviews – Ingredients Worth Buying or Waste of Money?

Longevity Activator is a doctor-formulated anti-aging supplement that promotes healthy aging at the cellular level.

By taking Longevity Activator daily, you can feel confident and helpful about your mental and physical health, no matter your age.

Suppose you’re beginning to suffer from joint discomfort, poor energy levels, or frequent lapses in memory or attention. In that case, Longevity Activator could be exactly what you need to restore your youthful appearance and mind.

What is Longevity Activator?

As mentioned before, Longevity Activator is a doctor-formulated supplement that utilizes the very latest research on aging to promote healthier aging at the cellular level. It was formulated by Dr. Ryan Shelton, NMD, a licensed primary care physician of over 20 years.

Dr. Shelton partnered with Zenith Labs, one of the most trusted names in the supplement industry. Together they formulated Longevity Activator with the most powerful, yet safe ingredients known to support healthier aging.

By taking just one capsule of Longevity Activator daily, you can purportedly:

Restore healthy joint function and mobility

Improve your energy levels and mood

Enjoy better memory recall and attention

Eliminate brain fog

Plus much more!

Best of all, there are no artificial ingredients, stimulants, or any dangerous ingredients in Longevity Activator. There aren’t any dangerous drugs as well – only 100% pure, natural ingredients.

How Does Longevity Activator Work?

Zenith Labs claims Longevity Activator was formulated based on new research from the Mayo Clinic. This research suggests there is a direct link between aging and the buildup of what researchers refer to as “senescent” cells.

Senescent cells are cells that lose their ability to grow, divide, and die off naturally. Instead, they remain in a “half-dead” state. These cells then clog up your bloodstream, brain, and skin over time and you start to notice symptoms of aging, such as damaged skin, forgetfulness, achy joints, vision decline, and more.

According to Zenith Labs, Longevity Activator uses natural ingredients that help to flush out these senescent cells and rejuvenate the body from the inside out. In other words, Longevity Activator works over time to eliminate the half-dead senescent cells to allow healthy, younger cells to prosper, thus improving your brain health, joint health, skin health, and more.

In addition, Longevity Activator appears to protect your body against future buildup of these cells to prevent further memory decline, skin aging, joint pain or discomfort, and much more.

Ingredients in Longevity Activator

Longevity Activator contains a potent blend of fifteen natural herbal & fruit extracts, all of which support aging in various ways.

Here are the ingredients found in Longevity Activator:

Green tea leaf extract (min 45% EGCG): Green tea extract contains an antioxidant known as EGCG. EGCG helps to eliminate senescent cells, prevents their future buildup, and offers protection against skin aging, heart disease, and much more.

Taurine: Taurine is an amino acid that helps support important functions in the heart and brain. It also helps to calm the nervous system and helps support nerve growth, which may prevent heart failure from becoming worse.

Chebulic myrobalan fruit extract: Chebulic myrobalan fruit has powerful antibacterial, antifungal, and antioxidant properties. It is said to strengthen the muscles in the heart and may support digestion and the removal of bodily waste.

Astragalus root: Astragalus is an adaptogen that helps protect the body from physical, mental and emotional stress. It has potent antioxidant effects, supports immune system function, and may protect the body from heart disease.

Berberine hydrochloride: Berberine is a compound that can be extracted by several different plans. Studies have shown berberine affects an enzyme known as AMPK, which may improve metabolic function. Berberine also has a positive impact on blood sugar levels, cardiovascular health, and has potent anti-inflammatory properties.

Purslane extract: Purslane extract is considered a hidden gem in the anti-aging industry. It helps reverse the effects of skin aging by improving skin hydration, supporting healthy cell turnover, eliminating inflammation, and activating telomerase.

Desert broomrape: Desert broomrape has been found to support immunity, sexual health, kidney health, and nerve health. It may even support cardiovascular health and relieve occasional constipation.

Cordyceps: Cordyceps is a parasitic fungi that helps reduce fatigue, boosts strength, and improves sex drive. Studies have found cordyceps may have anti-aging benefits because of its ability to neutralize free radicals.

Ashwagandha root: Ashwagandha is a popular adaptogenic herb that helps your body respond to stressors. Studies have found it may boost male production of testosterone, reduce fatigue, and improve immunity as well.

Asian ginseng root: Ginseng has been used to strengthen the immune system, fight off stress, and to improve cognition for centuries. It also helps to relieve erectile dysfunction and may better help you control blood sugar levels.

Turmeric root: Turmeric contains a compound known as curcumin. Curcumin has been shown to have strong anti-inflammatory properties, may relieve joint pain and swelling, and may improve the immune system. Turmeric also is linked to better heart health and cognition.

Resveratrol: Resveratrol is one of the most popular anti-aging supplements because it acts as a strong anti-inflammatory agent. Studies have found these anti-inflammatory properties may help relieve arthritis, skin inflammation, and protect you from diseases like diabetes or Alzheimer’s.

Pterostilbene: Pterostilbene is a derivative of resveratrol that has anti-inflammatory, anti-carcinogenesis, and-viral benefits. It may also protect your liver from damage, supports better blood sugar control, and may support eye health and cognition.

Fisetin: Fisetin is a flavanol that primarily functions to eliminate inflammation. Studies have found it may have natural neuroprotective properties as well.

Carnosine: Carnosine is a dipeptide molecule that primarily acts as an antioxidant. It may fight glucose-induced damage as well, which means it may block central changes to cells and tissues that result in aging.

In addition to these ingredients, Longevity Activator also possesses an Absorption Support Blend. This consists of ginger root extract, phospholipid concentrate, and black pepper extract. All three of these ingredients enable your body to absorb the other ingredients in Longevity Activator, effectively amplifying their effects.

Potential Side Effects of Longevity Activator – Is It Safe?

Not only was Longevity Activator meant to be an effective anti-aging supplement – it was meant to be a safe one too. This doctor formulated formula possesses zero common side effects when used as directed.

In fact, as of this writing, there have not been any reports of any side effects while using Longevity Activator. This isn’t to say it cannot cause any side effects. Any supplement can cause minor side effects. However, the risk of experiencing any negative changes to your health while using this product is incredibly low.

With that said, Longevity Activator may not be right for everyone. If you are on a prescription medication or have a serious medical condition, it is highly recommended you speak to your doctor before using this product.

Likewise, pregnant or nursing mothers should use caution by speaking to their doctor before using this product – or any supplement for that matter.

Overall, Longevity Activator is a very safe supplement that is overwhelmingly tolerated well. However, if for some reason you still feel like it may not be right for you, then you should consult your doctor before trying just to ensure it will not interfere with any conditions or prescriptions you are taking.

Longevity Activator Pricing & Guarantee

If you’re ready to restore a healthy body and mind and want to stop aging in its tracks, then Longevity Activator is right for you. To order, visit the official website of Zenith Labs. There you’ll find three different purchasing options to choose from:

One bottle: $49 total

Three bottles: $117 total – $39 per bottle

Six bottles: $198 total – $33 per bottle

In addition, every purchase comes with a 180-day money back guarantee from Zenith Labs. If for any reason you are dissatisfied with your purchase, don’t see the results you desire, or simply don’t have a use for Longevity Activator anymore, simply contact Zenith Labs within 180 days of your purchase to receive a full refund – no questions asked.

Final Recap

Longevity Activator is on a level of its own in the anti-aging space. It has the proven ingredients, affordable pricing, manufactured by a trusted name, and one of the few doctor recommended longevity supplements.

If you’re ready to reverse the effects of aging on your body and mind, want to feel more confident in yourself once more, and want to protect your body from future aging, then you need to visit the official website of Zenith Labs and order Longevity Activator today.