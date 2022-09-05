New Langford condo project offers elevated approach to amenities

Imagine an exciting new residential development offering exclusive facilities that embrace an active on-the-go lifestyle, located in a vibrant growing community.

Now see your imagination come to life at Centennial Court, a new condominium project in the heart of Langford that pairs outstanding building amenities with easy access to all this dynamic city has to offer.

This well-considered, innovative approach to amenities features high-end finishings in their yoga studio, fully equipped gym, steam room and sauna, and dedicated bike storage, providing you with convenient access to everything you need for your active lifestyle.

And if your family includes a furry friend, there’s a pet wash station to help keep your dog and your space clean after a fun-filled day outdoors!

To cater to both your work and home life, Centennial Court also includes a business meeting centre, games room, an interior lounge and rooftop patio – perfect spaces for a work meeting or hosting events for your family and friends.

All of this, in a city that has it all

One of Canada’s fastest-growing communities, Langford boasts fantastic restaurants, boutique shopping destinations and numerous world-class sports facilities. For active outdoor adventurers interested in mountain biking, hiking and kayaking, Centennial Court is surrounded by beautiful parks, lakes and numerous trails to explore.

Langford is only about a 20 minute drive to downtown Victoria and is becoming increasingly popular for young families as well as those looking to live closer to nature without compromising on city amenities.

Centennial Court is brought to you by Ironclad Developments Inc., a construction development company that is one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies and have a long withstanding reputation building homes across Canada with more than 22 multi-family properties and over 2500 completed units.

Sold by Island Realm Real Estate, and with studios starting in the $300s, one-bedrooms in the mid $400s and two-bedrooms in the high $500s, these units will be move-in ready in early 2023.

“Ironclad Developments is known not only for producing top-quality condos, but also for making their projects happen on time,” says Island Realm Real Estate’s Neil Blainey. “The units are already very close to being move-in ready.”

With Centennial Court sales starting this fall, and pre-sales starting in September, join their priority list to take advantage of pre-sale pricing and receive updates on how to secure your new home.

“This is a premier condo project in Victoria,” Blainey says. “Don’t miss out on your opportunity to live your dream of achieving an active, balanced life in this one-of-a-kind community.”

Find out more about Island Realm on Facebook and at thecondogroup.com, and for more information about Centennial Court, visit centennialcourt.ca.

