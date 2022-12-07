One and Done Workout Review – Is Meredith Shirk One & Done Fat Burning Switch Legit?

Like everyone else, you’re trying to establish some balance in your life where you do your job, take care of your family, and have time for yourself. Somewhere in there, you also need time for health and fitness. You make plans and have the motivation, but it only sometimes works out. Therefore, you’re forced to prioritize your time and energy. This is how you end up not attending to your health and fitness needs.

You could try supplements, but you’ve heard scary things about hormone altering and its devastating consequences. Working out daily at the gym sounds like fun or too much work. What if you didn’t have to spend so much time at the gym but still attain your health and fitness goals? These desirable qualities are what the One and Done workout promise to deliver, and our review intends to find out if it is true.

One and Done Product Overview

The One and Done workout is a weight loss exercise program developed by Meredith Shirk, based on the Sprint Interval Training discipline. Most workout reviews sing its praises. The program puts together seven-minute sessions in which you’ll perform specific exercise routines to ignite your body’s natural metabolism to help you in losing weight. Meredith Shirk designed this program with women as her primary target, although it has also proven effective for men.

The workout program’s appeal is its relatively low price, simplicity, convenience in application, and brevity. In today’s chaotic world of crazy schedules, finding less than ten minutes for your workout is not such a big ask. This program promises to deliver on all your fitness expectations with discipline and consistency.

Meredith Shirk is the CEO and founder of Svelte Media Incorporated, makers of the One and Done workout, among other programs. She leads a team of over 20 industry experts and fitness enthusiasts who help her manage their various products designed to improve their client’s fitness conveniently and in a fun way. Her qualifications and experience are top-notch, which gives this workout credibility. The qualifications include the following:

Bachelor’s Degree in Biology (California Lutheran University) Magna Cum Laude

Fitness Nutrition Specialist (NASM-FNS)

National Academy of Sports Medicine Certified Personal Trainer (NASM-CPT)

Weight Loss Specialist (NASM-WLS)

Behavior Change Specialist (NASM-BCS)

Therefore, the workout has a proven scientific basis and real-world human experience to support its claims. Let us look at the program in greater detail to determine its effectiveness.

One and Done Workout Design

The One and Done workout is a high-intensity interval training (HIIT training) without the associated strain, pain, and time usage. It is based on the sprint interval training concept, an offshoot of HIIT without the damage from high-intensity workouts. This workout is structured to take the guesswork out of each session, with every step pre-planned for you. Instead of crunching through strenuous exercise for an hour, you’ll only go through a 7-minute session. Additionally, only one minute in that period is the high-intensity part of the workout. This allows everyone to participate, regardless of age or physical condition.

The workout program is designed to burn 28% more calories than HIIT and 60% more calories than you can through traditional cardio exercises. Additionally, you can set the intensity level of each workout to suit your body’s capabilities. Sprint interval training has nothing to do with making sprints. Instead, they are a sequence of exercises with minimal rest between them, designed to help you burn as much fat as possible in each session.

Although the workout claims to take only seven minutes, you’ll need ten minutes total; two for a warmup, seven for the workout, and one for the cool-down. The program comprises 14 sessions, performed within two weeks. Each session’s warmup and cold-down parts are similar, but the 7-minute workout/recovery parts differ. The workout/recovery segment combines three sets of 20 seconds of intense sprint interval training and two minutes of active recovery.

Therefore, the mentioned one minute of intense training is broken down into three 20-second bits. This is why anyone can sign up for the One and Done workout and reap the rewards safely and practically. Since you also have the choice to determine how intense you can go, you can ease into the exercises and increase intensity over time.

One and Done Workout Features

Follow-Along SIT Workout Sessions

The One and Done workout contains 14 7-minute intense or 10-minute complete workout sessions that you can do within two weeks. These sessions are simplified, where you receive demonstration videos you follow along. Additionally, the videos explain how to modify the exercise intensities to suit your capabilities or desired level of exertion per session.

Comprehensive Workout Support Package

Besides the follow-along videos, you’ll also receive PDF guides, an exercise combination manual, and more material. These will help you better understand each session, tweak them to your preference, and help you track your progress. The PDF guides contain images showing how to perform the exercises. Therefore, you can opt to have images as your guide instead of videos, as you prefer.

Affordable Pricing

The One and Done workout package retails at $99.95, but there’s a running promotion where you can buy it for $29.00. Considering what you get in return, the offer price is practically a steal. The deal gets sweeter with the inclusion of a 60-day money-back guarantee. You can ask for a hassle-free, no-fuss refund if you do not see the desired results.

Members Only Dashboard

Once you purchase the program, you’ll instantly access the members-only dashboard. You’ll find all your workouts and support material ready for use.

Exciting Bonuses

The purchase also gives you access to some exciting and quite useful bonuses. For example, you’ll gain access to the Lean Belly Now: 100 Belly Melting Green Smoothies ebook. It contains 100 recipes for green smoothies, which include fruits, vegetables, antioxidants, nutrients, fiber, and other essential ingredients. This way, you’ll cover your fitness and diet for more significant body changes.

Faster Weight Loss

The One and Done workout relies on sprint interval training to help people lose weight. A brief session will light up your metabolism and burn more calories than other workouts in the same time frame. Additionally, it sustains your metabolism at that high level between 24 and 48 hours after the session. Therefore, you’ll keep burning fat long after you’re done with the session.

Stronger Muscles

The workout gives you a stronger core, toned butt, and increased thigh muscle size. Focusing on your large muscle group also promotes muscle growth all over your body, thus leading to better muscle strength and definition.

Increased Endurance

Going through the workout sessions in the One and Done program helps build your endurance. You’ll notice you’re stronger and can easily walk, run, and stick with the program over time. This also translates to your usual duties, where you’re more resilient than before.

Improved Metabolism

As you exercise more, your metabolism will naturally get better. Your metabolism will improve as you burn more fat and build lean muscle mass. The lean muscle mass will sustain a higher metabolism, helping you see significant results faster.

Better Sleep

Adopting a healthier lifestyle where you exercise regularly will help you sleep better. As you deal with stress better, eat healthier food and hydrate, and exhaust your body during the day, you’ll fall asleep easier and sleep well through the night.

No Equipment Necessary

You don’t need to invest in fancy gym equipment to perform the One and Done workout program exercises. You only need space in your living room or some open space outside to start.

Short Sessions

Each session takes ten minutes to complete, which makes it ideal for most people’s schedules and mental and physical states. It combines well with the no-equipment approach to allow you access exercises that won’t consume too much of your time or require additional investments.

Other Things You Should Know About Know about One and Done Workout

The One and Done program runs for 14 days, so it can be repetitive after those two weeks. You can switch the combinations or increase the intensity, but there is little variety.

With more modern interactive workout programs customized to individual needs and capabilities, One and Done feels somewhat rigid in its approach. The program allows you to switch workout intensities in the workout manual, but you’re still confined to the same routines. You cannot ask for changes as you would a fitness instructor.

Pros

Accelerate weight loss

Includes sit workouts

Conventional workouts

Enhances metabolism

Comes with green smoothie recipes

Improves sleep quality

Increased endurance

Cons

Some may find the workout repetitive.

Finals Words

The One and Done workout weight loss program is ideal for many people, especially in today’s busy and unpredictable world. You don’t need equipment, just ten minutes daily to get fit. Additionally, you can set the intensity to match your capabilities and age, ensuring you exercise effectively and safely. You now have one of the best ways to get in shape.