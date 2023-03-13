Spring into spring break! 4 ways to have fun with Saanich Recreation this March

Here in Saanich, it’s time to enjoy a well-deserved break, plan some fun activities with friends, and share some downtime with family.

Good thing that with four action-packed recreation centres located around the municipality, you have numerous possibilities, right around the corner! Here are five of our favourites:

Make a splash – Make a splash – While outdoor swimming might be a few months away, the water’s always perfect at Saanich’s two pools. Fun Swims – Saanich Recreation’s most popular family, child and youth swim times – have been added at Saanich Commonwealth Place and Gordon Head Recreation Centre throughout spring break. Packed with possibilities, have a blast with features like slides, climbing walls, waves, music and inflatables! In addition to the regular schedule, Gordon Head has added spring break Fun Swims weekdays from 1 to 3 p.m., plus Tuesday and Thursday evenings. (You may even share the water with future lifeguards and swim instructors, as the centre hosts training sessions to increase program capacity). At Saanich Commonwealth Place (SCP), visit the pool for Fun Swims from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Friday for week 1 of spring break (March 20 to 26), and Wednesday and Friday for week 2. Check Saanich.ca/swim for even more swim times and information. Hit the ice – Gather your friends and family for a turn around the rink at GR Pearkes Recreation Centre. Several special all-ages Everyone Welcome Skate sessions are planned for spring break, in addition to the existing times. See schedules at saanich.ca/recreation or call 250-475-5400. Stickhandle, shoot & score – Stickhandle your way through spring break with five NEW Youth Stick & Puck sessions. Youth 11 to 15 years-old can practice their puck skills, their shot and their edges. A helmet with cage, gloves, stick and skates are mandatory, with full gear recommended. (Note that no goalies will be on the ice, and no game play is permitted). camp Spring Break Day Camps! Throughout spring break, Saanich Recreation staff are jumping into action to provide nearly 70 different day camps for more than 1,250 participants! While most spring break camps have filled for registration, it’s not too early to start thinking of summer day camps! The Saanich Summer Activity Guide launches just after spring break concludes — on Wednesday, April 5 — and registration for general summer programs and day camps begins Wednesday, April 19! Learn more at saanich.ca/recreation.

Even more to do and see in Saanich this month

Explore the Art of Reconciliation exhibit at Cedar Hill Recreation and Arts Centre – On now through April 3, view artwork created by participants of the Victoria Native Friendship Centre’s Art of Reconciliation Program, including a first showing of the most recent group to complete the program. A community mosaic art piece based on the concept of Unity, designed by Esquimalt Nation artist Darlene Gait, is also featured. Visit the gallery during the rec centre’s business hours.

Walk, hike and play – Check out some of Saanich’s 170+ parks and 56 playgrounds this Spring Break and discover outdoor adventures for everyone in the family. Visit Saanich. ca/parks to learn more about the parks, playgrounds and natural areas that are yours to explore, from the newest – Allenby Park’s newly updated playground – to iconic classics like Cadboro-Gyro Park.

