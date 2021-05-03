Take the 2021 Vital Signs Survey, help the region chart a course forward

As the Capital Region eyes the promise of spring and a path forward from the past year, it’s also a time to reflect – on what the pandemic has revealed about our community, how it’s impacted the region, and how we have come together in our response.

For some, it may have further highlighted the precarious nature of housing; for others, the importance of wellness, including access to healthcare but also community connections and restorative parks and green spaces.

It’s with this in mind that the Victoria Foundation launches its 16th annual Victoria’s Vital Signs Survey, open from May 4 to July 1.

Of course, the pandemic isn’t the only area of concern facing our region. Survey questions also explore issues related to discrimination, access to services, and overall acceptance and ability to participate in our community.

The annual Vital Signs survey asks residents to weigh in with their opinions on issues critical to our community’s well-being. That information is combined with local statistics in Victoria’s Vital Signs report, providing a snapshot of livability and wellbeing in Greater Victoria that helps guide local governments and community leaders as to areas of most pressing need.

For donors, the report also points to areas of need where their funds can do the most good.

“COVID continues to impact our region. The Vital Signs Survey will help us understand what that looks like, and help us chart a path forward from the pandemic,” says Victoria Foundation CEO Sandra Richardson. “At the same time, we’re also asking questions related to inclusion and diversity in our region, which will be a specific focus of this year’s Vital Signs report.”

Take the survey, have your say

In an effort to encourage more voices from throughout the region, this year’s Vital Signs Survey has also been streamlined, making it shorter and quicker to fill out.

“To provide a fuller understanding of our community, we want to see the survey taken by a wide variety of people of different ages, from different social and ethnic backgrounds, and from different neighbourhoods. We want to hear from those who are new to our region and those who have lived here their whole lives,” Richardson says.

The 16th annual survey runs from May 4 to July 1. Find a link at victoriafoundation.ca.

***

Established in 1936, the Victoria Foundation is Canada’s second oldest community foundation and the sixth largest of nearly 200 nation-wide. The Victoria Foundation manages charitable gifts from donors whose generosity allows them to create permanent, income-earning funds.

