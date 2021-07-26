Victoria Foundation + local donors support vital community rebuilding

As local organizations continue to recover from the significant impacts of COVID-19, the Victoria Foundation is offering a $3+ million boost to those efforts – initiatives that will support some of the region’s most affected, and most vulnerable.

The Victoria Foundation’s Community Recovery Program will help 142 organizations on Southern Vancouver Island weather the impacts of the pandemic, with more than $3.13 million in grants distributed.

As eligible organizations in the Capital Region chart their course forward, the flexible, general operating fund grants will help provide financial security both today, and tomorrow.

In turn, organizations can continue providing much-needed services and programs, and support resiliency among the charitable sector generally.

After a season without performances, the Kaleidoscope Theatre, for example, is taking the theatre experience outside with free, accessible, outdoor theatre for children and families that celebrates diversity, promotes equality and provides meaningful connection to support mental wellbeing.

“We are so grateful for the support of the Community Recovery Program. This support allows Kaleidoscope to provide meaningful and accessible theatrical experiences for young people in our region, while employing local artists, many who have been out of work since the start of the pandemic,” says Pat Rundell, Executive Director of Kaleidoscope Theatre.

Of the total $3,132,457 grants distributed, just over $920,000 has come from local donors from Donor Advised Funds, or through the Community Action Funds, which allow donors to direct their contributions directly to specific issue areas, from the arts to mental health to ongoing pandemic recovery through the Rapid Relief Fund.

“COVID-19 has brought significant impacts to organizations across the region, and the generosity of our donors has allowed the Foundation to provide this vital funding in support of those in the non-profit sector that are working hard to meet the needs of our region now and in the future,” says Sandra Richardson, Victoria Foundation Chief Executive Officer.

Moving forward, the Foundation will continue to evaluate funding opportunities based on community need as the pandemic evolves. To support these ongoing efforts, donate to the Community Action Funds at victoriafoundation.bc.ca/community-action-funds

Taking the Pulse of the region

From the Community Recover Program to Victoria’s Vital Signs, if you’ve ever wondered what comes from the Victoria Foundation’s surveys, reports, community grants, and many other initiatives, Pulse magazine has the answers.

On shelves around the region now, and available online here, Pulse introduces incredible and inspirational people and projects around the Capital Region. Read it today and learn how the Victoria Foundation – and donors just like you – are making a vital difference to individuals and charities across the region. Learn more at victoriafoundation.ca

