What’s on the menu? Life’s a buffet at these retirement communities!

Good meals are at the heart of healthy communities. Find out how Berwick does it.

How’s the food? Whether you’re booking a cruise, researching resorts or looking for a retirement community, none of us wants to be stuck eating mediocre meals. So ‘how’s the food?’ is one of the first questions we ask!

“It’s not just about the food itself, it’s about the sense of community that comes with every meal,” says Kathy Ajas, Community Relations Manager at Berwick House in Gordon Head. “We’ve used meals as an opportunity to have celebrations, during recent times when there hasn’t always been a lot to celebrate. No matter what our residents choose to do in a day, they know they’ll have a chance to gather with friends around the dinner table.”

Love in every bite

Berwick Retirement Communities are known for their exceptional attention to detail, and that high standard extends to the dining experience.

“All menus are reviewed by a dietician to ensure balanced and healthy options are readily available. Twice a month a rotating group of residents meets with our Executive Chef and Food and Beverage Managers to read through the comments from our residents and encourage an ongoing dialogue,” says Kathy McAree, Community Relations Manager at Berwick Royal Oak.

Each Berwick community is unique, with local art, furnishings, events and more that create a strong sense of place. That extends to meal ingredients, which come from local farms and even courtyard gardens.

“We use 6 Mile Bakery for our fresh bread options, our dairy is from Island Farms and our produce is local during the growing season,” says Berwick Royal Oak Executive Chef Justin Weber. Every Berwick community sources its own local ingredients. “We have several apple trees, plum trees, and blueberry bushes in the garden that get incorporated into the menu after harvesting. This year we are working on expanding our herb collection on site as well.”

Variety is the spice of life

Every Berwick Retirement Community offers choice, not just in what you eat, but where. Dine in style in the restaurant-style dining room where light pours into the large windows and servers cater to your every need. For less fuss, head to the Bistro, open for every meal with build-your-own pasta, sandwich, salad and more. Residents at Berwick House can also relax at Tweeds Coffee Shop, while residents of Berwick Royal Oak can enjoy casual pub fair at the Shield & Dragon Pub.

Then there are the special events. Berwick House recently hosted a five course Italian feast prepared by Chef Ken, with carefully selected wine pairings for each course. Over at Berwick Royal Oak, residents have been dining by the decade, dressing up in 1930s, 1940s and 1950s outfits each month to go with a special meal.

“At Berwick we go out of our way to create a memorable atmosphere. These themed dinners are like going on a mini holiday. Every day there’s an opportunity to experience something new!” Ajas says.

Berwick Retirement Communities are both locally and family owned offering flexible, upscale and affordable senior living options in a caring community. For more information about Berwick House, contact Kathy Ajas at 250 853-5492. For more information about Berwick Royal Oak, contact Kathy McAree at 250 419-4012.

