Meet Your Candidates: These are the issues Sooke mayor hopefuls are addressing

This is the fourth in a series of candidates that are running in the Oct. 15 civic election. Today, we look at mayoral candidates running in Sooke. Candidates – listed in alphabetical order – were asked to provide their occupation and top three issues (up to two words each), and platform (up to 100 words).

•••

John Knops

Occupation: Retired

I don’t have any issues. It is the people who have issues, and the mayor, after sorting the wheat from the chaff, must administer those issues. I have vertigo; therefore, I can’t stand on platforms.

•

Mick Rhodes

Occupation: Retired community advocate

• Waterfront park

• Affordable housing

• Traffic calming

My platform:

• There is still an opportunity to procure and create a waterfront park in the town centre, celebrating the 25th anniversary of Sooke’s incorporation.

• Limit the rate of population growth by focusing on providing affordable home ownership alternatives.

• Introduce into neighbourhoods traffic calming measures by first lowering the speed limit; also lobby the province to lower the speed limit to 30 km/h on Sooke Road in the downtown core.

• Revive the traditional All Sooke Day community celebration.

•

Maja Tait

Occupation: Mayor

1. Inclusion

2. Collaboration

3. Respect

Together, the District of Sooke and our community have been through challenging times, and the future is filled with uncertainty. However, together council can continue to build strong relationships and work together to approve necessary housing, update infrastructure and access to health care. The past several years shows how strong we are when we work together, and I will continue to work hard to bring out the best in every one to ensure we have a safe, friendly and inclusive community that will benefit residents today as well as future generations.

• For election night results, and more coverage in the lead-up to the vote, go to sookenewsmirror.com.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Municipal electionSookeWest Shore