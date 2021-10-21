100 Mile House RCMP investigate late-night homicide, one person dead

100 Mile House RCMP and members of the North District Major Crime Unit are investigating a homicide on Exeter Station Road on Wednesday, Oct. 20. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)100 Mile House RCMP and members of the North District Major Crime Unit are investigating a homicide on Exeter Station Road on Wednesday, Oct. 20. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile House RCMP and members of the North District Major Crime Unit are investigating a homicide on Exeter Station Road on Wednesday, Oct. 20. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)100 Mile House RCMP and members of the North District Major Crime Unit are investigating a homicide on Exeter Station Road on Wednesday, Oct. 20. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile House RCMP and members of the North District Major Crime Unit are investigating a homicide on Exeter Station Road on Wednesday, Oct. 20. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)100 Mile House RCMP and members of the North District Major Crime Unit are investigating a homicide on Exeter Station Road on Wednesday, Oct. 20. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
100 Mile House RCMP and members of the North District Major Crime Unit are investigating a homicide on Exeter Station Road on Wednesday, Oct. 20. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)100 Mile House RCMP and members of the North District Major Crime Unit are investigating a homicide on Exeter Station Road on Wednesday, Oct. 20. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

RCMP are investigating a homicide in 100 Mile House after one person was found dead in an industrial area Tuesday, following reports of shots fired.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots on Exeter Station Road late in the evening on Oct. 19. Upon arriving at the scene, police found an individual who had died of their injuries, BC RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said in a news release Thursday.

Evidence at the scene supports that the victim died as a result of homicide. The North District Major Crime Unit was called and has control of the investigation, Saunderson said.

On Wednesday, at least four police cars were on site, a large shop on Exeter Station Road, which had been taped off. Police are now investigating how the individual died and what circumstances led to their death.

Anyone with information is asked to call 100 Mile RCMP at 250-395-2456 or 1-800-222-8477.


patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile HousemurderRCMP

Previous story
Injured VicPD officer prevents suicide attempt after leaving hospital

Just Posted

Adam Olsen, MLA for Saanich North and the Islands, speaks about drug use during a speech in the legislature. (Government of British Columbia)
Adam Olsen reveals past drug use in an attempt to end stigma

J.B. Williams, a traditional pit cook expert, stands in front of the serving table after warm vegetables and meats were prepared underground in traditional fashion. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Indigenous pit cook demonstration at Camosun College showcases traditional ways of cooking

A Victoria police officer was able to successfully de-escalate a situation on the Helmcken Road overpass Wednesday after leaving the hospital. (Black Press Media file photo)
Injured VicPD officer prevents suicide attempt after leaving hospital

Runners from various high schools in B.C. came together to race for the first time in over a year at Elk-Beaver Lake Park. (Photo courtesy of Brad Cunningham)
B.C. high school athletes race together for the first time in over a year in Saanich