$20,000 in cash, along with quantities of drugs police say are consistent with a drug trafficking operation, were seized by police in Langford last week. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

$20,000 in cash, numerous drugs found in Langford man’s home

VicPD arrested man downtown, drug trafficking charges to be recommended

A man is facing possible drug trafficking charges after he was arrested last week in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue.

Police took the man into custody Feb. 10 after he was found with fentanyl and prescription drugs.

VicPD and West Shore RCMP later searched his residence in the 1000-block of Haslam Avenue in Langford and seized $20,000 in cash, as well as quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and prescription drugs that police say are consistent with drug trafficking.

The man was released with conditions and investigators will be recommending drug trafficking charges against him.

Anyone with information on this case can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

