2021 census responses due May 11

By law, every household must complete a census questionnaire

Census packages are arriving in mailboxes but these envelopes should not be tossed out with the junk mail.

By law, every household must complete a 2021 Census of Population questionnaire, with responses due May 11.

The information provided is converted into statistics used by communities, businesses and governments to plan services and make decisions about employment, education, health care, market development and more, according to Statistics Canada’s chief statistician Anil Arora.

Farm operators must also complete a Census of Agriculture questionnaire.

Collected under the Statistics Act, all information is kept confidential. But COVID-19 has impacted some of the ways information is collected, with online responses playing an important role in this year’s census.

For more information, go to census.gc.ca.

ALSO READ: Even as long-form census data returns, Statcan readies for day without it

 

Census

Most Read