22 tickets issued for unlawful campfires as B.C. crews fight hundreds of wildfires

As the province remains tinder dry and BC Wildfire Service battles hundreds of wildfires, it appears not all British Columbians are getting the message about fire risks.

A campfire ban was put into effect in late June as the wildfire season came into full force.

According to an environment ministry spokesperson, 22 violation tickets were written province-wide for campfire ban violations between July 1 to 4. That is $25,300 in fines issued over this time period.

The regions with the most violation tickets written were the South Coast and the Kootenays, according to the spokesperson. No specific breakdown has been released.

“Camping is a long-standing tradition in this province,” the forest ministry said in a statement on June 28.

“The B.C. government recognizes that people also enjoy having campfires, so it takes any decision to implement a campfire ban very seriously.”

North Okanagan BCCOS issued two tickets Friday night to individuals who lit campfires during the fire ban #Vernonbc #Salmonarm fines totalled $2300 pic.twitter.com/QUCHflhU8J — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) July 5, 2021

Anyone found in violation of the ban can be fined $1,150 or face up to one year in jail and be ordered to pay firefighting costs if the fire sparks a wildfire.

There have been just shy of 700 wildfires sparked since April 1, 198 currently burning. The deadly blaze that destroyed most of Lytton remains under investigation.

B.C.’s fire danger rating remains high to extreme in most regions.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.

