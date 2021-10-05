More than 1750 customers near the Swartz Bay BC Ferries terminal in North Saanich are without power due to a downed wire. (BC Hydro)

Power outages continue to impact areas all over Greater Victoria on Tuesday afternoon.

More than 1750 customers near the Swartz Bay BC Ferries terminal in North Saanich are without power due to a downed wire. BC Hydro said a crew was expected to arrive by 2:30 p.m. after the area lost power just after 1:15 p.m.

Two outages in the area east of Royal Jubilee Hospital lost power around 2:30 p.m. and were impacting more than 2,500 customers.

Power was restored to a large area spanning Saanich and Central Saanich around 2 p.m. after 1,223 customers were dealing with an outage since about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Crews are also on-site at two out of three smaller outages in Metchosin, where power has also been off since just after noon on Oct. 5. A downed tree has left 17 customers in the 200-block of Dutnall Road and 3700-block of Duke Road without power since 12:04 p.m.

Right next door, another 65 customers north-east and north-west of Duke Road and south of Metchosin Road have been without power since 11:47 a.m. The cause there is unknown but crews have been on-site as of 1:30 p.m.

The final outage is east of Sooke Road, north of Kangaroo Road, west of Lindholm Road and south of Neild Road. There, power has been down for 84 customers since 12:03 p.m. Crews have been assigned and the cause remains under investigation.

READ ALSO: Victoria’s 2021 Vital Signs report released with B-grade quality of life

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BCHydropower outagesSaanich