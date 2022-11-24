Vancouver police have identified another 15 people they believe took part in criminal activity during a riot at Breakout Festival in September 2022. (Image courtesy of VPD)

7 Breakout Festival riot suspects identified, more sought: Vancouver police

Police department released photos of 15 more suspects Nov. 24

Police say they’ve identified at least seven people so far who are suspected of causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to a Vancouver live music venue and its surrounding neighbourhood back in September.

The Vancouver Police Department has been chasing down suspects since Sept. 18, when a last minute cancellation of headline act Lil Baby at Breakout Festival sent concert-goers into a violent riot. In total, police estimate rioters caused more than $300,000 to the PNE Amphitheatre destroying food kiosks, overturning tables, climbing light fixtures, and sparking fights throughout the festival grounds and neighbourhood.

On Nov. 1, VPD released 10 images of their most wanted suspects. Since then, the department says seven people have been identified, either from tips or turning themselves in.

Now, VPD is on the hunt for 15 more people it suspects of playing a major role in the Breakout Festival damage. The department released their images on Thursday (Nov. 24).

VIDEO: Vancouver festival-goers destroy venue structures after Lil Baby cancels

