Air quality warning for Vancouver Island

Wildfire smoke from Washington may be in the air for 24 to 48 hours

Smoke is in the air for Vancouver Island residents with Environment Canada issuing an air quality warning Sunday (Oct. 16).

Wildfires burning in Washington are behind the warning, with Environment Canada saying smoky conditions may be in place for the next 24 to 48 hours.

A warning was already in place for the Vancouver area and is also now in place for the Fraser Valley and Peace River area.

Langford Fire Chief Chris Aubrey said the department had been called multiple times by concerned residents but said there are no wildfires in the Langford area or Greater Victoria. Rather, the smoke has drifted over the Island from wildfires burning in Washington.

“Who would have thought that we’d be dealing with wildfire smoke in October?”

Environment Canada warned that the smoke may impact some people’s health, especially older adults, children, pregnant woman and those with pre-existing health conditions and COVID-19.

