Alberta Environment Minister Jason Nixon is seen during a news conference in Calgary on Sept. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

Alberta Environment Minister Jason Nixon is seen during a news conference in Calgary on Sept. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol

Alberta revives ‘turn-off-taps’ resources bill that sparked legal row with B.C.

Alberta Environment Minister Jason Nixon says it’s prudent to have such legislation

Alberta is reviving its so-called turn-off-the taps legislation, but with a few changes.

Environment Minister Jason Nixon says a proposed bill with revisions would be retroactive to May 1, when the previous act expired following a two-year sunset clause.

The original legislation was crafted by Alberta’s former NDP government and proclaimed as the first act of Premier Jason Kenney’s United Conservative government in April 2019.

It was to be used as a last resort against British Columbia to restrict the flow of oil and gas to that province in a dispute sparked by B.C.’s reluctance to co-operate with construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

B.C. has since given in, but Alberta Environment Minister Jason Nixon says it’s prudent to have such legislation in case others seek to limit Alberta’s legal ability to develop its resources.

The bill removes references to blocking refined fuels and instead asserts Alberta’s authority over its primary natural resources — changes Nixon says bring the legislation more in line with constitutional protections.

“This shows Alberta is serious, that we have a serious law in place,” Nixon said Tuesday before the bill was introduced in the house.

“This is like a fire extinguisher, having it on the shelf ready to go. Hopefully, we never need it, but we need to have it in place.”

B.C. challenged the legislation after Kenney’s government proclaimed it and later won an injunction in court against it on the grounds it would cause irreparable harm.

Last month, the Federal Court of Appeal set aside the injunction. It called it ”premature” because Alberta hadn’t yet used the legislation.

The court said without regulations and a licensing scheme from Alberta, the court could not assess the constitutional validity of the law.

Kathleen Ganley, energy critic for the NDP Opposition, criticized the government’s decision to take out the “refined fuels” references.

She said blocking refined fuels was the key deterrent. She also noted that the government is responding to constitutional concerns even though the courts have yet to rule on that issue.

“The UCP proclaimed the bill only to let it expire and then reintroduce weaker legislation,” said Ganley.

“This is just weak and ineffective legislation from Jason Kenney and his UCP government.”

Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Provincial Government

Previous story
Victoria roommates awake to armed sex offender sitting on their couch
Next story
Mind the Gap: Children in crisis

Just Posted

The Victoria Fire Department investigates after a fire in an apartment building in the 1000-block of North Park Street on May 26. (Credit: Naoko Sato)
One dead after overnight apartment fire in Victoria

Firefighters on scene in 1000-block of North Park Street Wednesday morning

Will and Stacey Sparling, owners of Moka House, are getting ready to open a new location in Cadboro Bay – in the same space Starbucks left in October 2020 after some 16 years in the neighbourhood. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Local coffeehouse owners branch out to Saanich, transforming former Starbucks

Opening day fast-approaching for Moka House location in Cadboro Bay

Victoria police arrested a known sex offender for breaking into an apartment May 24. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria roommates awake to armed sex offender sitting on their couch

Roommates locked themselves in another room and called the police

Significant quantities of drugs, cash, stolen goods and weapons from three West Shore RCMP busts last week lay on an exhibit table. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)
Routine West Shore police calls net drugs, weapons, stolen merchandise

Investigations lead to seizures of drugs, cash, stolen goods and weapons in Langford, Colwood

The emergency department at Victoria General Hospital. Sarah and her daughter frequent the ER as they can’t find supports in the community. (Black Press Media file photo)
Mind the Gap: Children in crisis

Navigating Greater Victoria’s mental health system

FILE - In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, speaks with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, right, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)
VIDEO: Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

George Floyd’s death sparked a global reckoning over racism and growing calls for police reform

Kwikwasut’inuxw Haxwa’mis First Nation’s conservation endowment will provide access to local, family-supporting endowment based out of Gwa-yas-dums (Gilford Island). Photo by Brodie Guy.
Historic agreement brings new funding to northern Vancouver Island First Nation

This partnership is being realized through an endowment created at Coast Funds

A firefighter works to extinguish one of the boats in Tuesday night’s fire. Photo supplied by NC via Facebook
‘Like something out of an action movie,’ two boats burned in Vancouver Island fire

Bystanders in Campbell River helped prevent further damage

Downtown areas across B.C. have emerged from a bleak winter, with business closures and restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Angie Mindus/Williams Lake Tribune)
Return to offices up next in B.C.’s COVID-19 restart plan

Tourism businesses can start to take bookings again

The area of Gordon Road between Lexington Drive and Cook Road is closed following a fatal vehicle collision on May 26. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Single vehicle crash kills 3 in Kelowna

Gordon Road between Lexington Drive and Cook Road is closed until further notice

The temporarily-named Island 3 vessel passed the south coast of Sicily on May 25. Photo supplied by Jay Ranson
Vancouver Island website tracks progress of Island-Class ferry and other vessels

Site creator ‘can’t resist programming’

People gather next to the Lachine Canal on a warm spring day in Montreal, Saturday, May 15, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. A machine learning model used health data collected routinely to predict the majority of people most likely to develop the disease, says the lead author of a study that suggests the findings could be used to create targeted prevention programs years before someone develops the disease. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Knowing diabetes risk years ahead could mean targeted prevention, lower costs: study

The data can help develop targeted population-wide strategies to reduce disease prevalence among high-risk groups

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marco Mendicino holds a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Watchdog says immigration applicants need easier access to info on their files

‘They need to give more information without having to wait for people to ask for it’

FILE - Justice Minister David Lametti arrives for a news conference in Ottawa, Thursday November 26, 2020. The Liberal government is set to introduce long-awaited legislation today to enshrine the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples in Canadian law. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Bill to align Canada’s laws with UN Indigenous declaration passes 3rd reading

Liberals, NDP, Bloc Québécois and remaining two Greens joined forces to send Bill C-15 to the Senate

Most Read