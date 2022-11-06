Almost 900 BC Hydro customers still without power across Greater Victoria, Southern Gulf Islands

Nearly 900 customers of BC Hydro remain without power Sunday morning, according to an update on BC Hydro’s website. (Screencap)

BC Hydro lists almost 900 customers still without power across Greater Victoria, the Southern Gulf Islands and parts of mid-Vancouver Island as of Sunday morning.

Galiano Island (490) and Ganges on Saltspring Island (137) record the highest number of customers without power as of the latest available updates.

Parts of Greater Victoria also remain without power, including Central Saanich (44), as well as the Duncan (49) and North Cowichan (41) areas.

BC Hydro said in a message posted Sunday morning that crews continue to make great progress as they work around-the-clock to restore power to customers affected by the windstorm that started Friday evening. “Additional crews will be arriving today to aid in restoration efforts and we expect to have the majority of customers restored today — with the possible exception of small pockets of customers in areas with significant damage or that have been difficult to access,” it reads.

