Four-year-old Rylie Nicholls continues to battle stage four neuroblastoma (Toni Nicholls/Facebook)

‘Army on steroids’: Lake Country girl fighting cancer needs looking for support

BC Children’s Hospital Foundation is supported by the Dream Lottery, tickets on sale now

Tickets are now on sale for the Dream Lottery that supports the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Toni Nicholls from Lake Country is encouraging everyone to purchase a ticket as the money will advance research that will help support kids like her daughter Rylie.

Four-year-old Rylie was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma in July 2021.

Toni and Rylie spend a great deal of time at the children’s hospital.

“BC Children’s Hospital is world-class,” Toni said. “It is amazing and I feel so positive that they’re doing everything possible to give Rylie the best outlook possible.”

Prizes in this year’s lottery include a 50/50 draw, vehicles, million-dollar homes, and more.

Tickets can be purchased at bcchildren.com.

Spending so much time in hospital and at the Ronald McDonald House, Toni and Rylie have met many families in similar situations.

The Nicholls family is currently collecting bottles and cans to support Rylie’s best friend Savanna, also battling stage four neuroblastoma.

Toni says you can reach out to her on Facebook or by email if you have recyclables to contribute.

She added that she might need to set up a drop-off day after a great number of people have expressed their desire to help.

Learn more about Savanna’s story on Facebook.

