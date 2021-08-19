An aerial view over downtown Victoria and the Inner Harbour. In July 2021, the average monthly cost of a one-bedroom rental in Greater Victoria was $1,756, according to Rentals.ca. (Black Press Media file photo)

An aerial view over downtown Victoria and the Inner Harbour. In July 2021, the average monthly cost of a one-bedroom rental in Greater Victoria was $1,756, according to Rentals.ca. (Black Press Media file photo)

Average Greater Victoria one-bedroom rental price leaps to $1,700

July one-bedroom rentals up 8.7 per cent over June

Greater Victoria is home to the fourth most expensive rentals in Canada and the second most expensive in B.C., according to July data from a national rentals site.

Rentals.ca says the price of an average one-bedroom rental in the region last month was $1,756, a leap of 8.7 per cent over June and 11.6 per cent over July 2020. The average two-bedroom sat at $2,103, a smaller increase of two per cent over the previous month and 4.6 per cent over the previous year.

The three regions ahead of Greater Victoria were Vancouver at $2,185, Toronto at $1,855 and Etobicoke – a suburb of Toronto – at $1,802, for one-bedroom rentals. The cheapest three areas for one-bedrooms were Red Deer at $901, St. John’s at $887 and Lloydminster at $721. Overall, the average one-bedroom rental price in July in Canada was $1,396, Rentals.ca found.

READ ALSO: 28 years to save for a Greater Victoria home down payment: Bank report

In B.C., the average rent for all property types in July was $2,175, $206 over June’s $1,969. It was the highest provincial average, followed by $2,024 in Ontario, $1,637 in Quebec, $1,380 in Manitoba, $1,272 in Alberta, and $1,018 in Saskatchewan. Every province experienced year over year average increases except Ontario and Quebec, which each decreased by a handful of dollars.

READ ALSO: High housing costs a factor in Sidney/North Saanich RCMP staffing shortage

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater Victoriarental market

Previous story
Elections Canada working to ensure wildfire evacuees can vote; no vaccines required for poll workers
Next story
Confrontation between passengers delays ferry from Victoria to Vancouver

Just Posted

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau speaks at a campaign stop in Saanich. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff) Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau speaks at a campaign stop in Saanich. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Trudeau promises Liberals will invest $9 billion into long-term care during stop in Saanich

Delta police were called to the Tsawwassen ferry terminal Aug. 18 after an alleged assault between two passengers delayed a sailing from Swartz Bay by 40 minutes. (Black Press Media file photo)
Confrontation between passengers delays ferry from Victoria to Vancouver

Despite already appealing to many in Sooke, RC events and activities can only be put on with a proper track, says Vancouver Island RC Racers organizer Dan Pudwell. (Contributed - Dan Pudwell)
Remote-control car racetrack eyed for Sooke

An aerial view over downtown Victoria and the Inner Harbour. In July 2021, the average monthly cost of a one-bedroom rental in Greater Victoria was $1,756, according to Rentals.ca. (Black Press Media file photo)
Average Greater Victoria one-bedroom rental price leaps to $1,700