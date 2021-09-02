B.C. legislature to be lit in pink Thursday to support health-care workers

The B.C. legislature will be lit in pink Thursday night (Sept. 2) in a show of thanks for health-care workers.

A tweet from the legislature’s account said the move is a “gesture of gratitude for all that (workers) have done and continue to do during the COVID-19 pandemic, in the face of many challenges.”

“We sincerely appreciate and value you. Thank you,” the tweet continued.

The show of support comes a day after people flooded to the legislature lawn to rally against the province requiring proof of vaccination for certain social and recreational events starting on Sept. 13.

Although the proof-of-vaccine requirements are being mandated by the B.C government, other World Wide Walk Out events on Wednesday saw protesters organize outside of hospitals in several B.C. communities. A protester outside Nanaimo’s hospital spat in the direction of a health-care worker.

READ: Anti-vaccine passport protester spits at health-care worker in Nanaimo

Island Health president and CEO Kathy MacNeil issued a statement on Wednesday saying some of the protests against COVID-19 safety measures disrupted safe access to health-care facilities on Vancouver Island.

“Members of Island Health care teams were verbally abused as they came to and left work during these protests, and in at least one case a health-care team member was physically assaulted,” MacNeil said. “What happened to our health-care teams today is not acceptable to me nor to the people and communities they serve. Our health-care teams deserve respect and support, no matter what personal beliefs we hold.”

READ: ‘Go the hell home’: B.C. leaders condemn anti-vaccine passport protests

READ: Hundreds of anti-vaccine passport protesters rally outside B.C. legislature

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

BC legislatureCOVID-19HealthcareVictoria