B.C. Premier David Eby announces a new public safety plan in Vancouver, on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Eby is expected to announce his government’s plans to take on the housing affordability crisis today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier David Eby announces a new public safety plan in Vancouver, on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Eby is expected to announce his government’s plans to take on the housing affordability crisis today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier David Eby to lay out plans to tackle housing affordability crisis

Eby was housing minister before running for premier

British Columbia Premier David Eby is expected to announce his government’s plans to take on the housing affordability crisis today.

It’s one of the issues Eby said he planned to tackle just moments after he was sworn in on Friday.

Eby, who was housing minister before running for premier, released a housing plan during his leadership campaign aimed at addressing affordability, targeting speculators and protecting renters.

His proposed plan would fast-track affordable housing by speeding approvals, use government land for some projects, make all secondary suites across the province legal and allow homebuilders to replace a single-family house with up to three units on the same lot.

Eby said on Friday that he planned to “hit the ground running” and then set out two one-time payments for residents, to help mitigate inflation pressures for residents.

Yesterday, he announced a new public safety plan to increase enforcement on repeat violent offenders and expand mental-health crisis response teams.

RELATED: B.C. public safety plan includes focus on repeat offenders, more mental health teams

BC legislatureHousing

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Missing man found dead in Esquimalt

Just Posted

Through her Instagram account, Not In The Pink, Tina Martel works to raise awareness about breast cancer and loving your body. (Courtesy of Tina Martel)
Langford woman who beat breast cancer twice advocates for body positivity on Instagram

The BC Hydro pole looms above the north side of Starlight Stadium during a rugby match between the Toronto Arrows and the LA Giltinis at Langford’s Starlight Stadium in February 2022. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Work to move Langford’s Starlight Stadium hydro pole begins

Oak Bay owns two houses, one is leaded to the Inter-Cultural Association of Greater Victoria. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay home opening doors to refugees

The B.C. and transgender flags fly together at the B.C. legislature in Victoria on Sunday (Nov. 20) in recognition of Transgender Day of Remembrance. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
B.C. legislature marks Transgender Day of Remembrance in Victoria