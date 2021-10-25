New daily cases of COVID-19 recorded in B.C. to Oct. 20, 2021. B.C.’s infection rate has levelled off in recent weeks, but remains high, particularly in the Northern Health region. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

New daily cases of COVID-19 recorded in B.C. to Oct. 20, 2021. B.C.’s infection rate has levelled off in recent weeks, but remains high, particularly in the Northern Health region. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

B.C.’s COVID-19 case rate starts to decline, 20 more deaths in 3 days

Infection rate still high in Interior, Northern Health regions

B.C. public health teams recorded 1,618 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, with 20 additional deaths in the past three days.

There were 613 new cases reported Saturday, 529 on Sunday and 476 on Monday, Oct. 25. As of Monday there are 366 people in hospital with active COVID-19 infections, up one from Friday, with 149 of them in intensive care, up seven over the three days.

Four of the deaths were in the Northern Health region and six in Interior Health. There were another four deaths in Fraser Health, the most populated region, with three deaths each in Vancouver Coastal and on Vancouver Island.

Five new outbreaks have been declared in the B.C. health care system since Friday, at Chilliwack General Hospital, Valleyhaven Retirement Community and Norman Manor in Chilliwack, Harrison Pointe senior home in Langley, and Amica Edgemont senior home in North Vancouver. An outbreak at Tofino General Hospital has been declared over, for a total of 29 active outbreaks in the B.C. health care system.

Health Minister Adrian Dix told the B.C. legislature Monday that third doses of vaccine for residents in long-term care and assisted living facilities are on track to be completed by next week. Opposition MLAs called for third doses to be extended to Indigenous communities, which were among the first to receive vaccines in B.C.

Dix said the Wet’suwet’en First Nation, one of those calling publicly for third doses, has 77 per cent of people with first doses and 69 per cent with two doses, so the priority remains vaccinating those who haven’t received two shots yet. Province-wide, 90 per cent of eligible adults have received at least a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, and 85 per cent have two doses.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

RELATED: B.C.’s vaccine card now requires two doses for entry

RELATED: Parents more hesitant about vaccines for their kids

New and active cases by region for Oct. 23-25:

• 699 new cases in Fraser Health. 2.030 active

• 190 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 619 active

• 254 new cases in Interior Health, 665 active

• 289 new cases in Northern Health, 1,042 active

• 186 new cases in Island Health, 551 active

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
UPDATE: Lanes reopened after back-to-back Pat Bay Highway collisions

Just Posted

Dave Mead often walks his dog, Molly, at Cadboro-Gyro Park. Saanich council has moved forward a bylaw change that would allow dogs in the park all year, but always on a leash. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich council moves to allow dogs in Cadboro-Gyro Park year-round, as long as they’re on leash

Demonstrators in favour of 10 paid sick leave days march away from the B.C. Legislature towards Belleville Street, where they made a lap before ending their demonstrators. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
BC Federation of Labour urges 10 paid sick days on final day of provincial consultation

Ships work to control a fire aboard the MV Zim Kingston about eight kilometres from the shore in Victoria, B.C., on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. The container ship caught fire Friday and 16 crew members were evacuated and brought to Ogden Point Pier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Coast guard says crews hope to board burned ship off Victoria, later Monday

Highway 17 saw two separate incidents congesting traffic. (BC HighwayCams)
UPDATE: Lanes reopened after back-to-back Pat Bay Highway collisions