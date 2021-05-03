Dr. Bonnie Henry B.C.’s provincial health officer, updates the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)

Dr. Bonnie Henry B.C.’s provincial health officer, updates the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)

B.C.’s COVID-19 infection, hospitalization decline continues

2,174 new cases identified over weekend, 15 more deaths

B.C.’s COVID-19 daily infection rate declined to below 700 over the weekend, and the number of people in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions fell from more than 500 to 474 by Monday.

B.C. recorded 835 new cases in the 24 hours up to Saturday, 671 up to Sunday and 668 up to Monday, with 176 people in intensive care units. There were 15 COVID-19 related deaths over the three days.

B.C.’s daily cases have been declining since reaching their highest rate in early April at more than 1,200, returning to below 800 last week. Hospitalization, a key indicator that lags behind new cases as more people are infected, rose to more than 500 for the first time in late April, and elective surgeries were cancelled at Lower Mainland hospitals for the first time since they were restored last summer.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the infection rate and pressure on hospitals are still “way too high,” with surge beds activated in Lower Mainland hospitals to keep up with serious cases. Dix and Henry urged everyone eligible to register and get vaccine as it becomes available, with more than 40 per cent of eligible adults having received at least one dose and vaccine supplies increasing significantly starting this week.

Henry said the vaccine supply will also allow B.C. to deliver second doses more quickly, and research into “mix and match” vaccinations using two different types is being watched carefully, as B.C. approaches having first doses offered to all adults by the end of June.

“As we open up immunization to all adults and we get everyone their first dose, we will be speeding up second doses as well,” Henry said.

Henry said people who have had a shot of AstraZeneca vaccine through pharmacies should also register with the main program, but should not attempt to get different vaccine if they receive an invitation in error. There are “glitches” as hundreds of pharmacies add their patient data to a provincial database that collects all immunization records from childhood up, Henry said, and people who have had a first dose should wait for notification that they are due for a second dose.

RELATED: Got a pharmacy shot? Don’t double up on COVID-19 vaccines

RELATED: 5,000 international travellers test positive since February

RELATED: Johnson & Johnson vaccine approved for Canadians 30+

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bear spotted on Saanich trail serves as reminder to be aware
Next story
Got a pharmacy shot? Don’t try to double up on COVID-19 vaccines

Just Posted

(Black Press Media file photo)
Fire insurance premiums could drop in rural Saanich

Fire department’s ability to shuttle water affects more than 680 rural residents

The buildings commonly known as the White Barn (front) and the Hay Barn, still standing May 3, are slated to come down from the former Woodwynn Farms site in Central Saanich now under ownership of the Tsartlip Nation. (Wolfgang Depner/News Staff)
Central Saanich issues demolition permits for two historic Woodwynn farm buildings

Councillors approved the demolition of the iconic White Barn and Hay Barn

Greater Victoria residents are encouraged to build their own emergency kits and store them in an area of their home that’s easy to get to. (Black Press Media file photo)
Scavenger hunt challenges Esquimalt, Oak Bay residents to build emergency kits

Emergency Preparedness Week runs to May 8

Emergency crews are responding to a gas leak in the 1200-block of Fort Street. (Google Maps)
Work halts after gas line hit at Victoria development site

First responders in the 1200-block of Fort Street, says Abstract Development

Emergency crews responded to two serious crashes in Saanich over the weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)
Driver suffers potentially life-threatening injuries after being trapped against tree in Saanich

Motorcyclist thrown in second serious weekend collision

Individual pods at the new Russell Street shelter. (Grant McKenzie/Our Place)
VIDEO: First 30 campers move into Victoria transitional shelter

Russell Street Transitional Shelter opened Monday to those moving out of city parks

An emergency alert message on an iPhone is pictured in Carleton Place, Ont., on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C. emergency alert test set for May 5

Cell phones, radios and televisions may receive a test message at 1:55 p.m.

FILE – The Phillips Backyard Weekender music festival drew large crowds to downtown Victoria in July 2017. (Facebook )
Large events ‘not likely’ to happen in B.C. this year, even as vaccine rollout speeds up: Henry

Smaller, distanced events could happen outdoors

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
Got a pharmacy shot? Don’t try to double up on COVID-19 vaccines

AstraZeneca rollout overlaps with B.C.’s age-based program

Dr. Bonnie Henry B.C.’s provincial health officer, updates the COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection, hospitalization decline continues

2,174 new cases identified over weekend, 15 more deaths

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue members on Saturday, May 1, as they conducted their search for a 79-year-old Parksville man. The man was found within two-and-a-half hours, thanks to the Project Lifesaver transmitter bracelet he was wearing. (ASAR Twitter photo)
Search and Rescue finds lost Parksville man, 79, thanks to radio bracelet

Man was found walking along Highway 19

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2019, file photo, Bill and Melinda Gates look toward each other and smile while being interviewed in Kirkland, Wash. The George W. Bush Presidential Center is honoring the Gates with its annual award for those who work to improve the lives of others. Former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush on Thursday, April 11, will present the Gates with the George W. Bush Medal for Distinguished Leadership. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Bill and Melinda Gates announce divorce after 27 years of marriage

Couple have three children together

Zopkios Brake Check on the Coquihalla Highway (Highway 5) in British Columbia. Truck driver Roy McCormack was seen entering the brake check with smoking brakes on Aug. 5, 2016, just before a multi-vehicle crash further down the road, but he was acquitted of criminal negligence by a judge in BC Supreme Court in Chilliwack on May 3, 2021. (GoogleMaps)
Truck driver acquitted of criminal negligence in 2016 multi-vehicle Coquihalla crash

Judge finds Roy McCormack’s actions or inactions did not meet the threshold of criminal negligence

Passengers from New Delhi wait in long lines for transportation to their quarantine hotels at Pearson Airport in Toronto on Friday April 23, 2021. More than 5,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 after flying back to Canada since mandatory quarantine hotels began in late February.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
More than 5,000 international air travellers positive for COVID-19 since February

40% of those people were infected with one of the three variants of concern Canada is tracking

Most Read