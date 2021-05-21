“Circuit-breaker” restrictions on public dining remain in effect over the Victoria Day weekend. File photo

“Circuit-breaker” restrictions on public dining remain in effect over the Victoria Day weekend. File photo

B.C.’s COVID-19 inspectors will be watching how you eat this long weekend

Police also warn that restrictions against large gatherings also remain in effect

Restaurants, pubs and breweries with outdoor patios will be under the microscope in British Columbia over the Victoria Day long weekend as WorkSafeBC inspectors ensure businesses abide by COVID-19 safety plans.

A statement from the agency responsible for workplace health and safety says it will be stepping up inspections of businesses in potential COVID-19 hot spots in the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health regions.

As WorkSafe reminds businesses to pay strict attention to safety plans designed to limit the spread of the virus, Vancouver police are reminding city residents that provincial restrictions on large gatherings remain in effect this weekend and will be enforced.

Police say additional officers will be assigned to the Granville entertainment district, Yaletown and Gastown neighbourhoods this weekend to ensure large crowds don’t develop.

The statement from police says indoor gatherings remain prohibited and officers will enforce provincial health orders that include $2,300 fines for anyone hosting a large indoor event and $575 tickets for anyone attending.

Premier John Horgan says the easing of some pandemic-related restrictions on gathering sizes, travel and other activities will be announced Tuesday, but all rules remain in force for the entire long weekend.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C.’s latest COVID-19 restrictions cost thousands of service jobs

RELATED: B.C. stops indoor dining, fitness, religious service due to COVID-19 spike

CoronavirusDiningstatutory holidaytravel

Previous story
B.C. workers now eligible for 3 days paid sick leave for COVID-19
Next story
Delta police anti-gang team first in B.C. to use body-worn cameras

Just Posted

Yana Hempler (left) completed her 21st consecutive marathon on May 21 – part of her 30-in-30 fundraiser for the Victoria Hospital Foundation – with running companion Dr. Jeff Eisen, an emergency room physician at Royal Jubilee Hospital and Victoria General Hospital. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
Saanich company donates $10K to runner doing 30 marathons in 30 days for healthcare

Yana Hempler completes 21st marathon in effort to raise $500K for Victoria Hospitals Foundation

Whistle Buoy’s NFT artwork and limited edition can for NFT IPA. (Isaiah Archer/Whistle Buoys)
Victoria brewery crafts uniqe non-fungible token: NFT beer

The winning bidder for the NFT beer receives one of 250 exclusive NFT IPA cans

Cadboro Bay beach on June 18, 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police remind Saanich park users to follow bylaws, public health orders over long weekend

Wood fires, open alcohol not permitted in Saanich parks

Vanessa Sjo organized an anti-racism rally through the streets of Victoria in June 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)
71% BIPOC experience racism in Greater Victoria, report finds

Residents report feeling undervalued, isolated and unsafe due to race, ethnicity

Financial consultant and former Saanich School District secretary treasurer Joan Axford will review the Greater Victoria district’s budget process and advise trustees on ways to proceed. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria School District brings on adviser ahead of budget finalization

Joan Axford is a former Saanich School District secretary-treasurer

Teenah LeBlanc owns Folklore Farm in Courtenay, where she breeds Nigerian dwarf goats. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: Vancouver Island goat business a hit with the kids

Folklore Farm specializes in Nigerian dwarf goats

Naomi Pope’s ‘Magical Macktush’ won Mosaic Forest Management’s 2020 photo contest. Whose entry will win this year? (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Capture west coast’s beauty this summer and win camping passes with Mosaic

Last year’s photo contest drew 450 entries as people headed outdoors

B.C. restaurants are slated to reopen to indoor dining for the first time in nearly a month Tuesday, May 25. (Unsplash)
B.C. restaurants gearing up to welcome patrons indoors Tuesday

‘Restrictions end at midnight Monday so service Tuesday will be wide open,’ says B.C. Restaurant and Foodservices president

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature, April 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
420 more COVID-19 cases for B.C. Friday as health orders reviewed

319 in hospital, down from 331 Thursday, six more deaths

Rail shipment of lumber from B.C.’s Interior. (Black Press Media files)
Despite shortage, U.S. moves to double some Canadian lumber duties

B.C. industry says American builders, home buyers will pay

Nanaimo RCMP investigate the scene of a crash at Cranberry Road and the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday, May 20. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Woman dies in car crash on the highway in Nanaimo

RCMP say alcohol and speed may have been factors in crash at Cranberry Road and Trans-Canada Highway

“Circuit-breaker” restrictions on public dining remain in effect over the Victoria Day weekend. File photo
B.C.’s COVID-19 inspectors will be watching how you eat this long weekend

Police also warn that restrictions against large gatherings also remain in effect

Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Howard Njoo responds to a question about vaccines during a weekly news conference, Thursday, January 14, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine efforts doubled over five weeks as daily cases drop

Njoo: ‘post-holiday spike’ could threaten the progress we’ve made’

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Canada extends ban on direct flights from India, Pakistan by 30 more days

Transport Canada says barring flights from those two countries is necessary to protect the public amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Most Read