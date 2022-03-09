Moose browse on twigs during winter. Predators, snowmobile trails and resource roads have affected moose and caribou populations across B.C. (Photo by Sarah Knapp/Homer News)

Moose browse on twigs during winter. Predators, snowmobile trails and resource roads have affected moose and caribou populations across B.C. (Photo by Sarah Knapp/Homer News)

B.C. updating wildlife law to expand Indigenous independence

’Sheltering’ agreements to allow guest hunters into territory

The B.C. government’s latest step in aligning its laws with the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People is an update of the Wildlife Act to incorporate native hunting traditions.

Forests Minister Katrine Conroy tabled amendments in the B.C. legislature Wednesday that would require wildlife managers to consider traditional Indigenous knowledge in their decisions on hunting permits.

“The Wildlife Act has not been amended to address Indigenous values since 1966,” Conroy told the legislature March 9. “The proposed amendments authorize governments to enter into sheltering agreements with first nations, which will recognize the traditional practice where a host first nation permits members of another first nation to harvest wildlife within the host’s traditional territory.”

The ministry said in a statement that the sheltering provision brings B.C. laws into alignment with Indigenous laws, and is expected to improve the certainty of wildlife and hunting data collection.

Hunting and fishing rights are included in Crown treaties, but much of the province is not covered by them. The latest changes come after talks with the B.C. First Nations Wildlife and Habitat Conservation Forum, and court cases that have upheld Indigenous hunting rights.

“Generations of traditional knowledge about the hunting grounds, a court case that took three years to get to the Supreme Court and after all this time, our rights are confirmed,” said Chief Fred Robbins of the Esk’etemc Band, with 19 reserves based at Alkali Lake in the Cariboo-Chilcotin region.

RELATED: Tsilhqot’in close forestry roads to protect moose

RELATED: B.C. wolf cull continues as caribou herds dwindle

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsWildlife

Previous story
Alberta fire department, city, face lawsuit by female firefighters alleging abuse
Next story
Cowichan Women Against Violence has just 3 weeks to find property or lose grant

Just Posted

Canadian Tire store owners were recognized in November for their overall contribution of $1 million to the cardiac unit at Royal Jubilee Hospital since 2003. In 2021, $79,000 was raised as part of a renewed 10-year commitment. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria Fix-a-Heart campaign rallies community to bring in $79,000

Langford Mayor Stew Young (right) and Coun. Matt Sahlstrom try out the new and improved play structure at Ernhill Park following its official reopening. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Transformed Ernhill Park reopens in Langford

Using a specialized chamber, UVic microbiology professor Caroline Cameron works with the bacterium that causes syphilis. She’s researching a better diagnostic test and vaccine for the STI. (Courtesy UVic Photo Services)
UVic researcher working to develop syphilis vaccine after spike in new cases

Firefighters respond to a house fire on Church Road on Wednesday afternoon. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke emergency crews attending house fire on Church Road