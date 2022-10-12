Bank staff thwart 2 Oak Bay online fraud attempts in 2 days

Oak Bay police are investigating two separate reports of online fraud last week.

On Oct. 6, police were called after a resident reported their bank contacted them about a fraudulent transfer of $1,000 to an out-of-province branch. The bank froze the account and no further funds were lost.

The next day a resident reported a company emailed claiming to be The Geek Squad and advised them of a serious issue with their computer. The email said the issue could be dealt with remotely and the resident received a phone call later that day. The person identified themselves as Wilson, and said they worked for the company. The scammer said they accidentally took $290 out of their account but during the transfer but refunded $29,000 and asked for reimbursement. The scammer provided information for a bank in Cambodia. The Oak Bay resident went to the bank where staff recognized the blatant attempt at fraud and froze the account.

The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre reports $332.7 million has been stolen through fraud this year (as of Aug. 31) from more than 38,000 victims.

Learn more about how to report and stay safe at antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

Two vehicles vandalized, change stolen

A resident who spotted a man in their car around midnight reported damage to their vehicle the next morning, Oct. 8. Police said the resident saw a man get out of the vehicle in the 2000-block of McNeill Avenue and walk toward Victoria. The resident discovered damage to the interior of the vehicle and its ignition. The suspect is described as 40 to 50 years old and about 6’4” and thin with scruffy facial hair.

Earlier in the week, on Oct. 3 police were called after someone damaged a Ford Explorer to steal about $20 in change overnight. The vehicle, parked in the 2000-block of Dover Road, had damage to the glove box and dashboard.

Oak Bay Police Department encourages people to call them at 250-592-2424 if they see suspicious or criminal activity.

