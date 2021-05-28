Boats off North Saanich park remain moored weeks after eviction notice issued

Deadline to leave passed on April 28 after issuance of notice on April 6

Several boats in violation of a North Saanich order remain moored off Lillian Hoffar Park almost two months after the municipality told them to sail off.

On April 6, the District of North Saanich issued a notice to the owners of the boats to vacate the waters off the park by April 28. A couple — Diana Junus and Stewart Jackson — had been living on and off the boats, which were tied together into a floating structure for several years.

“Be advised that this vessel is trespassing on the District of North Saanich property, 10563 McDonald Park Rd. (known as Lillian Hoffar Park),” reads the notice. “If you do not comply with this Notice to Remove, the vessel and contents will be discarded without further notice. All costs to remove and discard this vessel and contents will be at the owner’s expense.”

The April 28 deadline came and went without any action and nearly a month later, the boats remain in place.

Rebecca Penz, North Saanich’s manager of communications, said the municipality continues to work to support the removal of the vessels in Lillian Hoffar Park.

“Quite a few boats have been voluntarily moved,” she said. “The District continues to work with the owners of the remaining vessels to achieve voluntary compliance and to support a smooth transition to other housing. We are also working with the Dead Boats Society to prepare for the removal of the remaining vessels.”

Penz said it’s important the municipality takes a balanced approach to support those living on these vessels while ensuring vessels are removed from the park in compliance with North Saanich’s water lot lease.

