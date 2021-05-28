Several boats in violation of a North Saanich order remain moored off Lillian Hoffar Park almost two months month after the municipality had told them to sail off. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Several boats in violation of a North Saanich order remain moored off Lillian Hoffar Park almost two months month after the municipality had told them to sail off. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Boats off North Saanich park remain moored weeks after eviction notice issued

Deadline to leave passed on April 28 after issuance of notice on April 6

Several boats in violation of a North Saanich order remain moored off Lillian Hoffar Park almost two months after the municipality told them to sail off.

On April 6, the District of North Saanich issued a notice to the owners of the boats to vacate the waters off the park by April 28. A couple — Diana Junus and Stewart Jackson — had been living on and off the boats, which were tied together into a floating structure for several years.

“Be advised that this vessel is trespassing on the District of North Saanich property, 10563 McDonald Park Rd. (known as Lillian Hoffar Park),” reads the notice. “If you do not comply with this Notice to Remove, the vessel and contents will be discarded without further notice. All costs to remove and discard this vessel and contents will be at the owner’s expense.”

The April 28 deadline came and went without any action and nearly a month later, the boats remain in place.

RELATED: Boat owners defy order by North Saanich

RELATED: Boat owner ordered to vacate waters off North Saanich park

RELATED: North Saanich man fears tougher moorage policies could cost him his home

Rebecca Penz, North Saanich’s manager of communications, said the municipality continues to work to support the removal of the vessels in Lillian Hoffar Park.

“Quite a few boats have been voluntarily moved,” she said. “The District continues to work with the owners of the remaining vessels to achieve voluntary compliance and to support a smooth transition to other housing. We are also working with the Dead Boats Society to prepare for the removal of the remaining vessels.”

Penz said it’s important the municipality takes a balanced approach to support those living on these vessels while ensuring vessels are removed from the park in compliance with North Saanich’s water lot lease.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Saanich Peninsula

Previous story
Two knife-point robberies within 15 hours at Douglas Street convenience stores
Next story
Safety concerns spur Oak Bay to add loading zone next to Estevan market

Just Posted

Protesters gather outside Premier John Horgan’s constituency office in Langford on Friday to protest the logging of old-growth forests. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)
Anti-logging protest lands on Premier John Horgan’s Langford doorstep

Protestors of all ages march through Langford

Several boats in violation of a North Saanich order remain moored off Lillian Hoffar Park almost two months month after the municipality had told them to sail off. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Boats off North Saanich park remain moored weeks after eviction notice issued

Deadline to leave passed on April 28 after issuance of notice on April 6

Victoria police arrested two men after two separate knife-point robberies at Douglas Street convenience stores within 15 hours of each other. (Black Press Media file photo)
Two knife-point robberies within 15 hours at Douglas Street convenience stores

Victoria police arrested two men after the Thursday, Friday robberies

Estevan Avenue near the Old Farm Market is slated to get a loading zone after resident complaints of commercial vehicles causing concerns. (Google Earth)
Safety concerns spur Oak Bay to add loading zone next to Estevan market

Signage, paint planned to designate truck parking area near Cadboro Bay Road

Saanich police seized firearms, weapons, drugs and cash after a search warrant was executed at a home on Glasgow Avenue on May 27. (Photo courtesy Saanich Police Department)
Three arrested after drugs, high-powered firearms seized from fortified home in Saanich

Police investigating possible connections to gangs on Lower Mainland

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
VIDEO: Exoskeleton enables B.C. stroke survivor to walk nearly 2 km a day

Surrey’s Ryan Eddy walks between 1.6 and 1.8 kilometres per day on Lokomat system

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey killer who shot his mom in the head with shotgun to serve 18 years before parole eligibility

Nathanael Forshaw will be eligible to apply for parole on Oct. 4, 2037

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix navigate the basement corridors of the B.C. legislature to deliver a COVID-19 briefing, May 20, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sees 317 new COVID-19 cases Friday, more than 60% vaccinated

292 people in hospital, two deaths, one new care home outbreak

Lynnae Erick and her daugher. (Lynnae Erick/Facebook)
Family dismayed as social media falsely ties Kelowna mom’s death to COVID-19 vaccine

Lynnae Erick died a week after her COVID jab, eliciting false claims the vaccine was responsible

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of May 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Two suspects are in custody after police dogs helped track them down between Tofino and Ucluelet on May 28. (Black Press file photo)
RCMP call in the dogs to help nab suspects in gas station ATM theft in Tofino

Police say pair of individuals located hiding in the bush

The Abbotsford Law Courts (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
2 Mexican farmworkers sue police for alleged assault and dog attack in Abbotsford

Innocent pair allege officers were ‘abusive and racist’ while looking for drug smugglers

Jaya Bremer who works for the City of Langford in emergency management, left, receives her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a clinic at the Eagle Ridge Centre. (Anne-Marie Sorvin/Distributed Multimedia Services Island Health)
Vancouver Island hits half a million first doses of vaccine

Island Health says community clinics up to about 9,000 doses per day

A group of poets has collaborated on a new work: All the Elements – Seven Poets from Sooke. (Pixabay.com)
Sooke Writer’s Collective launches book of poetry

All the Elements chapbook a positive outcome of pandemic

Most Read