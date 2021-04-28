UPDATE: Body discovered in Comox harbour identified as male

Updated at 2:15 with comments from RCMP, including gender of victim

The body of a man was pulled out of the Comox harbour late Tuesday afternoon (April 27).

The incident happened shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, with Comox Fire Rescue personnel, RCMP and paramedics all on the scene.

The circumstances surrounding his death are currently under investigation and the Comox Valley RCMP is working with the BC Coroners Service, according to an RCMP statement released Wednesday afternoon.

“We were called by RCMP to see if they could have access to our boat, to recover a person,” said Comox Fire Rescue Chief Gord Schreiner. “The victim was in three feet of water in the mudflats… just in front of the old hospital. We have a boat moored down at the marina… so one of our members took two or three officers out in the boat, did the recovery, and brought the (victim) to the boat ramp area.”

Shreiner said he has no information on the age of the victim, or what the victim was wearing.

“They put the person in a body bag right from the water, so when they returned to the shore all we saw was a tarp and a body bag,” he explained.

“Anyone who drove, cycled, or walked in this area and saw something of interest, please give us a call to speak with investigators,” said Comox Valley media relations officer, Const. Monika Terragni.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and refer to file 2021-6590. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca

