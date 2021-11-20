Crews work to clear a mudslide between Lil’wat Place and Texas Creek Road near Lillooet on Hwy. 99. (BC Transportation)

Crews work to clear a mudslide between Lil’wat Place and Texas Creek Road near Lillooet on Hwy. 99. (BC Transportation)

Highway 99 reopens to smaller vehicles, essential travel only

Cars, SUVs, vans and trucks under 14,500 kilograms are able to travel on this corridor

Highway 99 will reopen to smaller vehicles at noon today (Nov. 20) for essential travel.

Regular passenger vehicles such as cars, SUVs, vans and trucks under gross vehicle weight of 14,500 kilograms are able to travel on this corridor. Vehicles over the weight restriction are directed to use Highway 3, which opened to essential travel on Friday (Nov. 19).

Earlier today, it was announced that the bodies of three men were recovered from the Duffy Lake mudslide near Lillooet. One more man is still missing.

Highway 99 is the second route to reconnect the Lower Mainland to the Interior. The other route is Highway 7 from Metro Vancouver to Hope through Agassiz, then Highway 3 from Hope to Keremeos. Both highways are open for essential travel only with single-lane alternating traffic.

The B.C. Trucking Association reported 100s of commercial vehicles have passed the route and the trip is taking drivers roughly 10 hours.

The province recommends waiting an extra day or two before travelling if possible.

