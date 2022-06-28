BREAKING: Multiple people injured in Saanich shooting near bank

Two people in custody as police search for possible third suspect

Multiple people have been injured in a Saanich shooting. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

UPDATE: Two people are in custody, police are searching for a possible third suspect.

Multiple people have been injured in what witnesses on scene are saying is a bank robbery at the Shelbourne Street plaza in Saanich.

The Saanich Police Department has confirmed there have been multiple injuries during a gunfire exchange.

The department has issued a shelter-in-place advisory for the area of North Dairy Road to Cedar Hill Cross Road and Richmond Road to Cedar Hill Road.

Officers are responding to reports of an armed suspect at a bank in the 3600-block of Shelbourne Street.

Witnesses in the area are reporting hearing what sounded like “at least 50” shots fired. Other witnesses are reporting hearing at least 15 shots. Police are asking people in the area to get inside.

Unconfirmed reports that two officers have been shot.

Police and other emergency crews, including fire and ambulance, are on scene in the Shelbourne Street plaza at Pear Street.

More to come.

