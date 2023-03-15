BREAKING: Security guard stabbed south of Nanaimo

One man has been rushed to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital after he was stabbed at a construction site near Ladysmith.

RCMP, Cranberry Volunteer Fire Department and B.C. Ambulance responded to the scene on the 1400 block of Timberlands Road shortly after noon when a security guard was stabbed, allegedly, over a dispute over an illegal fire with a person experiencing homelessness.

“There was actually two security guards [involved],” said Ron Gueulette, Cranberry fire chief. “One guy didn’t want to go in by himself, so he called for a backup and they both went in.”

Gueulette said when one of the security guards tried to take a photo of the alleged assailant’s vehicle, the suspect jumped out with a knife and attacked the two men.

“He hopped out, took a swing at one security guard with the knife and missed him and stuck it in the chest of the second security guard,” Gueulette said.

Gueulette said the victim was rushed to hospital in Nanaimo, but he was conscious and talking when he was transported via ambulance.

It is not known if the suspect has been taken into custody, but Gueulette said there was a large police presence on Timberlands Road.

Vancouver Island District RCMP have not yet released information about the incident.

The story will be updated as information becomes available.

