Broken water main in downtown Victoria diverting traffic

City of Victoria staffers work on underground infrastructure Thursday around noon in the intersection of Government Street and Pandora Avenue. A broken water main in the area caused traffic to be diverted, potentially until the rest of the business day, while crews perform emergency repairs. (Evert Lindquist/News Staff)

A water main leak at the corner of Pandora Avenue and Government Street has shut down westbound traffic along Pandora.

Crews are conducting emergency repairs to the infrastructure to enable traffic to resume moving through the intersection, which is already part of a construction zone for another project along Government.

⚠️ #yyjtraffic: A watermain leak at Pandora & Government requires emergency repairs. The intersection is now closed to all WB traffic on Pandora. Motorists and buses will detour to Yates St or over the Bay St Bridge for rest of day. Avoid Store St and follow direction of crews. pic.twitter.com/fXLvzCXq6z — City of Victoria (@CityOfVictoria) August 12, 2021

For the rest of the day, motorists and buses are being directed to detour to Yates Street to access areas south of Government Street and the Johnson Street bridge, or head northward and travel over the Bay Street bridge, according to a City of Victoria spokesperson.

Drivers are also encouraged to avoid Store Street, which was getting quite congested once the diversion took effect.

