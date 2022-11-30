sig

Budget forecast shows Sooke on track

Operating revenues up about $1 million

Sooke’s budget forecast shows the district is heading in the right direction.

At a quarterly fiscal update, deputy chief administrative officer Raechel Gray reported that the district’s operating revenues are about $1 million above budget.

When tabled last March, the district’s financial plan anticipated $14.7 million in earnings. As of Sept. 30, that total is $15.7 million.

Gray said the reason for the extra money in the budget is the road and wastewater development cost charges (DCC).

“The DCCs are for specific projects and can only be used for those projects,” she said.

RELATED: Sooke budget gets final approval, but decision not without drama

RELATED: 83% of property taxes collected in Sooke

Among other things, licenses and permits, as well as investment income and property tax penalties, are credited with being ahead of schedule.

Gray said that building permit revenue historically funds other projects over the year and is purposely under budgeted to provide money for other programs.

The additional $1 million comes as the district begins several significant projects next year, including the $6-million wastewater treatment expansion.

“Budgets are tight, and we try not to leave too much (money) in any expenditure budget,” Gray said.

Overall, 2022 expenses are on track. But that comes with a caveat.

Although the RCMP budget will likely finish the year with a $250,000 surplus, Gray said the district still needs to factor in the costs of a serious crime investigation and RCMP contract retroactive pay.

The district is also negotiating with the province on how to pay 90 per cent of the police budget now that Sooke’s population has topped 15,000.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Municipal GovernmentSookeWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Saanich police locate Allen Laatsch
Next story
6 B.C. men charged with trafficking drugs through Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Just Posted

Students from the University of Victoria rally in front of McPherson Library to support the Iranian protests fighting for freedom. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
University of Victoria students join global rally to amplify the voice of Iranians

Hospice hosts a community gathering Dec. 1 that includes the annual tree lighting, and a new candle-lighting ceremony, treats, music and importantly, information on how to cope with grief on the holidays. (Courtesy Victoria Hospice)
Victoria Hospice candle-lighting gathering reminds us it’s OK to grieve

Two inmates who escaped William Head prison in Metchosin were caught after commenting on the size of Lewis the Great Dane. He was being walked by John Ferguson, who was an off-duty officer at the time. (Black Press Media file photo)
Court hears of off-duty officer’s encounter with Metchosin inmates, and their arrest

Walk seems the safe way to travel as the snow accumulates in downtown Duncan on Tuesday (Nov. 28). (Sarah Simpson/Black Press Media)
Watch for ice as temperatures plunge across Vancouver Island