Camosun College Student Society commits to matching bursary donations

Until Nov. 30, the Camosun College Student Society is matching donations to its 50th anniversary Student Bursary Legacy Fund.

The bursaries provide financial relief for students needing help with tuition or other expenses while attending studying in one of Canada’s most expensive cities, had received $12,200 of their $30,000 fundraising goal as of Nov. 24. The student society will match donations up to $15,000 until the end of November.

“Education is the greatest equalizer, but the cost can be a barrier for some students,” Geoff Wilmshurst, Camosun’s vice-president of partnerships, said in a release. “A bursary can be a real game changer by providing much-needed financial relief. Now is a great time to give to a student in need as your donation will be doubled and will be part of the 50th anniversary legacy of the college.”

Those interested in donating can find more information online at camosun.ca/50thbursary.

